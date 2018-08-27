NCMEC And Old Navy Team Up For The 8th Year To Keep Kids Safe

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children® (NCMEC) and Old Navy's ONward! community platform announced the eighth annual child safety event that will take place in Old Navy stores nationwide from Sept. 27 through Oct. 6. During the event, customers who donate $5 or more to NCMEC at the register, can take advantage of savings with a coupon for $5 off their next purchase of $35 or more.* Additionally, on Saturday, Sept. 29, customers at Old Navy stores nationwide will be able to get free child IDs for their kids, pick up free safety tips from NCMEC and let their kids enjoy some fun activities during the "Meet Your Heroes" in-store safety fair.

"The key to keeping children safer from victimization is education and our goal is to help families have conversations about safety early in their children's lives and often," said John Clark, president and CEO of NCMEC. "We're grateful to Old Navy for helping us reach families across the country with tools and tips that could be life-saving for their children."

The safety tips are for children of all ages and will help spark conversations about potential dangers and what children should do if they encounter an unsafe situation. Old Navy stores nationwide will also be inviting local law enforcement, fire departments and other local safety heroes to the safety fairs on Sept. 29 to speak with families about how they can keep their children safer.

Please visit http://oldnavy.missingkids.com for more information and to find an Old Navy store near you. To learn more about Old Navy's ONward! mission to take the next generation to the next level, please visit OldNavy.com/ONward.

About the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Since 1984, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children® has served as the leading private, nonprofit organization helping to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent future victimization. As part of its work as the clearinghouse and resource center on issues relating to missing and exploited children, NCMEC operates a hot-line, 1-800-THE-LOST® (1-800-843-5678), and has assisted in the recovery of more than 277,000 missing children. NCMEC also operates the CyberTipline®, a mechanism for reporting suspected child sexual exploitation, which has received more than 38 million reports since it was created in 1998. To learn more about NCMEC, visit www.missingkids.org or follow @MissingKids on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Old Navy

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high quality product. A division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE :GPS ), Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,000 stores around the world. For more information, please visit www.oldnavy.com.

