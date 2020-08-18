NCOA Launches Modernized Tool to Simplify the Complicated Process of Choosing a Medicare Plan--Just in Time for Open Enrollment

"We built this new tool from the perspective of an older adult trying to navigate the complexities of Medicare—focusing on giving users an easy-to-use website, unbiased information, and an opportunity to receive personalized information and enrollment support," said Josh Hodges, NCOA Chief Customer Officer.

On My Medicare Matters, visitors can take a free, confidential assessment to evaluate their health coverage needs. After completing it, they can explore:

Plan Options: Based on their situation and lifestyle, visitors can learn about the benefits of enrolling in Medicare Advantage or Medigap + Part D to meet their health and prescription needs.

"The Medicare plan shopping experience can be daunting for beneficiaries," said Bob McFillin, Managing Director at Medicare Choice Group, LLC, an NCOA partner for My Medicare Matters. "Our goal is to eliminate confusion and efficiently navigate individuals to their desired health plan. Guided by the NCOA Standards of Excellence and with a focus on each person's needs, we can research their options across the most respected Medicare brands nationally in an unbiased fashion."

Originally launched in 2005, My Medicare Matters has helped millions of people get the information and access they need to make the best choice for their health care coverage. For more information, please visit www.MyMedicareMatters.org.

About NCOA

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is a trusted national leader working to ensure that every person can age well. Since 1950, our mission has not changed: Improve the lives of millions of older adults, especially those who are struggling. NCOA empowers people with the best solutions to improve their own health and economic security—and we strengthen government programs that we all depend on as we age. Every year, millions of people use our signature programs BenefitsCheckUp®, My Medicare Matters®, and the Aging Mastery Program® to age well. By offering online tools and collaborating with a nationwide network of partners, NCOA is working to improve the lives of 40 million older adults by 2030. Learn more at www.ncoa.org and @NCOAging.

