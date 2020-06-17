NCOA Selects New CEO

"Ramsey has a vision for the organization's future and innovative ideas for how we can grow NCOA and the scope of its impact," said James Knickman , chairman of NCOA's Board of Directors. "More importantly, she understands the DNA of the organization. We met an ambitious goal of improving the lives of 10 million older adults by 2020, a goal that we met one year early. Under Ramsey's leadership, we will aim to improve the lives of 40 million older adults by 2030."

Alwin is very familiar with NCOA, having served as vice president, economic security for the organization from 2009 to 2015. During this time, she oversaw the development and implementation of programs designed to promote the economic security of older adults and developed and secured funding for a holistic economic assistance program for older adults during the last economic recession. She joined AARP in 2016 as director, Global Thought Leadership – Financial Resilience.

"I am thrilled to return to NCOA to lead our team into the organization's next chapter of social impact, accelerating reach and broadening impact to help older adults age with dignity," said Alwin. "NCOA leads the way as a champion for the health and economic security of older adults. Everyone deserves the opportunity to age well."

Alwin was inspired to pursue a career in public policy while student teaching in Boston's public schools. Seeing the socioeconomic issues that affected her students convinced her that she could have greater impact by working to bring about changes to systems and policies than teaching in a single classroom.

Prior to her initial role at NCOA, Alwin served as director, National Economic Security Programs for Wider Opportunities for Women (WOW) and held several roles within the National Association for State Community Services Programs, most recently, director of program services. She holds a bachelor's degree in secondary education and sociology from Simmons College in Boston and an executive master's degree in leadership from Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business.

