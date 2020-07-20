Ncontracts Names Guy Weismantel EVP of Marketing

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated risk, vendor, and compliance solutions for financial institutions, announced that effective July 15, 2020, Guy Weismantel has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Marketing. Mr. Weismantel joins the senior leadership team of the company, reporting to CEO Michael Berman. Mr. Weismantel will lead all marketing programs as Ncontracts continues to bring innovative and efficient solutions to the financial industry.

"Guy's experience and his deep understanding of digital marketing will be a great combination for Ncontracts," commented Mr. Berman. "Throughout his career, Guy has demonstrated his ability to successfully execute innovative marketing campaigns. He's a natural fit to join our team and lead marketing as we continue driving the positive momentum we have in the business."

"Ncontracts is a great company with strong values, an inspired vision, and innovative products that are empowering banks, credit unions, mortgage companies, and fintech organizations," said Mr. Weismantel. "I look forward to helping Ncontracts continue to tell their compelling value proposition to people around the financial services industry and working with my new colleagues as we define the future of compliance and risk management."

The addition of Weismantel bolsters the executive management team at a time where the company continues to rapidly expand its client base, product innovation, and market penetration. Weismantel joins Ncontracts to build the company's marketing organization after serving in executive and C-level marketing roles with fast-growing startups Zenoti, Pushpay, and Marchex. He also held senior positions with Microsoft and Expedia earlier in his career. Mr. Weismantel is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, as well as the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Ncontracts

Ncontracts provides vendor, risk management, and compliance software to a rapidly expanding customer base of more than 1,500 financial institutions, mortgage companies, and fintech companies located in all 50 states and U.S. territories. The company's powerful combination of software and services enables clients to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution.

