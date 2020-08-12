Ncontracts Once Again Recognized by Inc. Magazine as One of America's Fastest Growing Companies

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated risk management solutions for financial institutions, announced that it has been recognized again this year by Inc. Magazine as a member of the Inc. 5000, the magazine's annual listing of America's fastest-growing private companies. With 184 percent revenue growth over the past three years, Ncontracts ranks in the top half of the list this year, coming in at #2278.

The annual list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses, and over the years has included organizations such as Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, and Zappos.com.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Michael Berman, Ncontracts founder and CEO said, "We are honored to be included again in this prestigious list of fast-growing companies, and owe a huge thanks to our 175 employees and our nearly 1400 customers around the country; we would be nowhere without their trust and belief in us and our solutions."

Ncontracts continues to be a force in the Nashville business community. Its headquarters in Brentwood has grown to support nearly 150 employees, and even in the face of the COVID-19 challenges, its employees continue to support local community organizations like the Harvest Food Bank, Special Olympics of TN, Nashville Rescue Mission, and the Charles Davis Foundation.

Ncontract's integrated risk management solution enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and fintech companies in all 50 US states to automate their risk management and compliance activities. Clients save time in assessing and managing risks related to the financial products they market to consumers and ensure that their compliance activities are accurate and complete. The need for this "RegTech" software has become more critical as federal and state regulations have become more complex, and as the impact of COVID-19, PPP loans, and lending diversity and equity initiatives continue to evolve.

Ncontracts is part of the Gryphon Investors' portfolio of companies. Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management and manages over $4.9 billion of equity investments and capital.

Ncontracts continues to expand and is actively recruiting software developers, product designers, and sales and marketing professionals to join its growing team. To explore career opportunities at Ncontracts, please visit https://www.ncontracts.com/careers.

About Ncontracts:

Ncontracts provides integrated risk management and compliance software to a rapidly expanding customer base of nearly 1,400 financial institutions located in all 50 states and US territories. The company's powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite that encompasses vendor risk, organizational risk, audit risk, and compliance risk management.

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

