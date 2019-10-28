Ncontracts Promotes Stephanie Lyon to VP of Compliance

As compliance activities in the financial services industry become increasingly complex, compliance officers are seeking automated solutions to keep up with regulatory changes, and to effectively address them.

As a lawyer and former compliance manager herself, Lyon has a unique skill set that makes her well positioned to lead the company's compliance product development. She is the company's youngest female VP and the first female VP in the Ncontracts Product and Development department. She reports directly to Bill Simpson, Ncontracts' CTO, and has two regulatory compliance experts reporting directly to her.

"NContracts is rapidly expanding in the compliance marketplace and Stephanie has contributed to much of this growth," said Bill Simpson. "Her unique skill set has been an asset to the firm and she has proven that she understands the market needs and can expertly develop solutions to meet the growing demand."

Lyon previously worked as Senior Regulatory Compliance Counsel at the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions and was a Risk Management Specialist at GEICO FCU.

About Ncontracts:

Ncontracts provides risk management and compliance software to a rapidly expanding customer base of more than 1,300 financial institutions located in all 50 states and U.S. territories. The company's powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite that encompasses vendor risk, organizational risk, and compliance risk management. For more information go to: www.ncontracts.com.

SOURCE Ncontracts

Related Links

ncontracts.com

