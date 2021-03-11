NCPDP and PDMP for Electronic Prescribing via the MedicsCloud EHR is Facilitated through Tight Collaborations with Surescripts® and Appriss Health®

PARAMUS, N.J., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Data Systems Corporation (ADSC) is pleased to announce that electronic prescribing through its MedicsCloud EHR is National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP)-certified via Surescripts. It also supports Prescription Drug Management Program (PDMP) connectivity to registries in 42 states through Appriss Health. NCPDP and PDMP create a powerful combination of e-Rx features benefitting both prescribers and their patients.

Using the MedicsCloud EHR, and with ADSC being NCPDP certified, prescribers can fill, change, cancel, and check prescription eligibility. The fully integrated Real-Time Prescription Benefit provides patient-specific advantages and cost information as part of the e-prescribing workflow. Combined with Electronic Prior Authorizations, prescribers are empowered to make decisions on medications with greater price transparency while seamlessly completing the prescribing routine.



PDMP connectivity provides alerts to prescribers on potential "prescription shopping," helping prevent opioid and other prescription medication abuse. Healthcare providers can review a patient's record in the MedicsCloud EHR while also seeing real-time PDMP data for controlled substance drugs from across multiple states. In that way, prescribers can identify possible patterns and mitigate potential controlled substance abuse and drug diversion.

David Barzillai, President of ADSC, said, "Our MedicsCloud EHR is a highly comprehensive, clinical charting system that is voice-navigated through its built-in Medics FlowText feature. Now with NCPDP and PDMP, our prescribers will not only have a world of prescription/medication information and features at their fingertips, but they will be helping to reduce illicit drug use. It's gratifying to know that ADSC and our MedicsCloud EHR has a hand in working to eliminate that larger, real-world problem."

The MedicsCloud EHR is part of ADSC's MedicsCloud Suite, a wide-ranging automation platform encompassing mobility and engagement features and options such as Medics Telemedicine, Portal, Texting, Kiosk, and remote patient monitoring, as well as revenue cycle and financial/operations management, analytics, KPIs, dashboards, scheduling, workflow, CRM, and more.

MedicsRCM is available if comprehensive revenue cycle management services are preferred. MedicsRCM uses the MedicsCloud Suite.

Contact us at 800-899-4237, Ext. 2264 or email [email protected] for more information on the MedicsCloud Suite, MedicsRCM, or both.

About ADSC and ADSRCM: Established in 1977, ADSC is a leader in intelligent, interoperable healthcare automation solutions. Our MedicsCloud Suite brings mobility/telemedicine/portals/kiosks/texting, clinical, financial, and operational automation to multiple specialties, including behavioral health organizations, laboratories, revenue cycle management (RCM) companies, and to radiology with our MedicsRIS. MedicsRCM from ADSRCM is ideal if comprehensive revenue cycle management services are preferred. We provide timely Implementations, comprehensive Training, excellent ongoing Support with Updates, Data Conversions from existing systems, and Integrations with other systems. We're privately owned; our clients have easy access to us. We value and appreciate our clients who've enabled us to attain a remarkable history of stability and reliability in the industry.

About Surescripts and Appriss Health: visit their websites at www.surescripts.com and www.apprisshealth.com for more information on their companies and NCPDP and PDMP, respectively.

