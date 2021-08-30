NCPTF Leads Operation Chivalrous Knight to Resettle Hundreds of Afghan Orphans to the United States

"We have children whose parents couldn't get out," said Kevin Metcalf, CEO of NCPTF. "They made sure that their kids got over that wall or got through the gate. What I hope will happen is that this American spirit will once again step up and say we're going to take those kids."

The children have lived through enough trauma, some being orphaned at the gates of the airport, and the NCPTF asks the American people to come together and welcome them to the United States.



The children are currently receiving temporary care and medical attention in the United Arab Emirates but must be resettled within two weeks. Afghan communities and veteran-owned organizations within the U.S. are ready to assist the children with support for a stable life. The NCPTF is calling on the American people to join them in petitioning the State Department.



The NCPTF brought unparalleled expertise to support the operation in providing real-time intelligence, geo-spatial expertise, and boots on the ground in Kabul to assist in the evacuation. As one of the top trafficking and exploitation experts in the world, Metcalf and the entire NCPTF team understand how sensitive this situation is in order to protect the children from retribution, slavery, and exploitation.



