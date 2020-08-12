NCS Technologies, Inc. Named "HP Inc. Partner of the Year"

GAINESVILLE, Va., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NCS Technologies, Inc. (NCS) was named a 2019 "HP Inc. Partner of the Year." The company's annual Partner of the Year Awards honor top-performing partners for exemplary achievements in growth and innovation. NCS was lauded in the sub-category of U.S. Personal Systems Reseller.

HP's 2019 U.S. partner award winners were selected based on a variety of criteria including strategic growth and innovation, and were given in the categories of Personal Systems, Print Hardware and Supplies across distributors, national solution providers and resellers.

"Channel partners are the lifeblood of our business, and it's a pleasure to recognize the achievements of this year's partner award winners, each of whom have demonstrated exceptional growth through innovation and a true commitment to our mutual customers," said Scott Lannum, vice president and general manager, Americas Commercial Channel Sales, HP Inc. "We congratulate NCS on this well-deserved recognition, and thank them for their continued partnership with HP."

"We are delighted to be one of HP's most important partners, with strong emphasis in the Federal sector while expanding to others including state, local, and corporate," said An Van Nguyen, president, NCS Technologies, Inc. "We work closely with HP to capture some of the largest federal PC and print contracts and partner with them on emerging opportunities like 3D Printing and Device-as-a-Service. We look forward to many more years of growth and innovation with HP at our side."

NCS Technologies is a computer designer and manufacturer, system integrator, OEM computer reseller and engineering services organization located in Gainesville, VA. We provide innovative computing solutions to government agencies, the military and enterprises. NCS solutions include highly customizable x86 desktops and workstations, patented PCoIP zero client devices, and custom-built rugged servers and appliances.

For More Information:

John Callahan

Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE NCS Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ncst.com

