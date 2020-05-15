NCSBN Extends Modified NCLEX Through Sept. 30, 2020

CHICAGO, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The NCSBN Board of Directors voted to extend the modified NCLEX Examinations put in place on March 25, 2020, to ensure that candidates for nursing licensure were able to test in an environment that followed CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The modified exams will remain in effect through Sept. 30, 2020.

The time limit of the exam has been shortened to four hours in order to allow the maximum number of candidates to test per day. The pretest items and the special experimental Next Generation NCLEX section have been removed.

In the six weeks since the modified exam has been utilized, no negative impact on the candidates' testing experience or results has occurred. The psychometric integrity of the NCLEX exams has not been compromised in any way and the difficulty levels and passing standards of the exams have not changed.

Following CDC guidelines for social distancing, NCLEX candidates are screened prior to being allowed to test. Likewise, testing center personnel also undergo screening before being allowed to work. The testing centers are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between each test taker including all objects that candidates interact with or encounter. Candidates and testing center personnel also wear masks while in the center.

FAQs can be found on https://www.ncsbn.org/14428.htm. Candidates can schedule testing appointments at Pearsonvue.com/nclex.

About NCSBN

Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN's membership is comprised of the NRBs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

Mission: NCSBN empowers and supports nursing regulators in their mandate to protect the public.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

