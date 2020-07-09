NCSBN Nursys e-Notify Database Enrolls more than 500,000 Individual Nurses

CHICAGO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500,000 individual nurses have chosen to self-enroll free of charge into the NCSBN Nursys e-Notify database. Powered by U.S. nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs), Nursys is the only national database for verification of nurse licensure, publicly available discipline and practice privileges for registered nurses, licensed practical/vocational nurses and advanced practice registered nurses provided directly by participating NRBs and designated by them to be primary source equivalent.

Nurses selecting to enroll reap many benefits from individual participation in this system, including keeping on top of license status to help them prevent fraudulent licenses or certificates being issued in their names. Enrollment is free, quick and easy. In just a few minutes via Nursys eNotify nurse self-enroll portal, nurses can receive licensure status updates, and create and manage multiple license expiration reminders as well as keep track of their license verification for endorsement to boards of nursing. Nurses can enroll at www.nursys.com/e-notify and select "As a Nurse" to complete the enrollment process.

Additionally, institutions that employ nurses or maintain a registry of nurses can register and enroll their nurses in the Nursys e-Notify system for institutions. With this registration institutions gain the ability to receive automatic licensure, publicly available discipline and practice privileges notifications on nurses in their employ quickly, easily, securely and free of charge.

About NCSBN

Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN's membership is comprised of the NRBs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

Mission: NCSBN empowers and supports nursing regulators in their mandate to protect the public.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

