NCSBN Offers a Free Series of COVID-19 Courses for Health Care Professionals

CHICAGO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NCSBN's International Center for Regulatory Scholarship (ICRS) is offering an invaluable series of free online COVID-19 courses for health care professionals. Three of the four courses offer continuing education credit upon completion.

Offered in a self-paced and concise format, the courses were designed to provide new, established and returning nurses with training and resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. The courses include: "COVID-19: Epidemiology, Modes of Transmission and Protecting Yourself with PPE," "COVID-19: Nursing Care," "COVID-19: Basic Law and Ethics for Nurses during COVID-19" and "COVID-19: Credible Information, Hoaxes and the Media."

Maryann Alexander, PhD, RN, FAAN, chief officer, NCSBN Nursing Regulation, comments, "In addition to being essential resources for nurses who may be called upon to treat patients with COVID-19, these courses contain valuable information for anyone wishing to increase their knowledge of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Nurses and other health care workers are invited to self-enroll through the ICRS Connections Catalog at https://catalog.icrsncsbn.org. Enrollment questions should be directed to [email protected].

About NCSBN

Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN's membership is comprised of the NRBs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

Mission: NCSBN empowers and supports nursing regulators in their mandate to protect the public.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

