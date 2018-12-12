NCSBN Upholds NCLEX-RN® Examination Passing Standard

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The NCSBN Board of Directors (BOD) voted on Dec. 4, 2018, to uphold the current passing standard for the NCLEX-RN Examination. The passing standard will remain at the current level of 0.00 logit* that was instituted April 1, 2016, and will remain in effect through March 31, 2022.

After consideration of all available information, the BOD determined the current passing standard was appropriate as a measure of safe and effective entry-level registered nurse (RN) practice. The BOD used multiple sources of information to guide its evaluation and discussion of the passing standard. As part of this process, NCSBN convened an expert panel of 11 nurses representing the four NCSBN geographic areas and Canada took part in the workshop to perform a criterion-referenced standard-setting procedure. The panel's findings supported retaining the current passing standard. NCSBN also considered the results of national surveys of nursing professionals.

In accordance with a motion adopted by the 1989 NCSBN Delegate Assembly, the NCSBN BOD evaluates the passing standard for the NCLEX-RN Examination every three years to protect the public by ensuring minimal competence for entry-level RNs. NCSBN coordinates the passing standard analysis with the three-year cycle of test plan evaluation. This three-year cycle was developed to keep the test plan and passing standard current.

About NCSBN

NCSBN marks its 40th anniversary milestone in 2018 with the inspiring theme of "Regulatory Excellence Surging Toward the Future." Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together boards of nursing (BONs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN's membership is comprised of the BONs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 26 associate members that are either nursing regulatory bodies or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

NCSBN Member Boards protect the public by ensuring that safe and competent nursing care is provided by licensed nurses. These BONs regulate more than 4.8 million licensed nurses.

Mission: NCSBN provides education, service and research through collaborative leadership to promote evidence-based regulatory excellence for patient safety and public protection.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not the individual member state or territorial boards of nursing.

* A unit of measurement to report relative differences between candidate ability estimates and item difficulties.

SOURCE National Council of State Boards of Nursing

