NCTC Salutes Members in the Cable TV Pioneers Class of 2021

LENEXA, Kan., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 700 broadband and cable operators serving all 50 states, congratulates five of its members and one former board member who are among the twenty-four outstanding individuals selected for the Cable TV Pioneers' 55th annual induction. The NCTC members recognized in the Cable TV Pioneers Class of 2021 are:

John Higginbotham, ACA Connects

Mark Adams, Cox Communications

Patricia Baughman, Cable One (Sparklight)

Jack Caparrell, Service Electric

Jim Holanda, Astound Broadband

Patricia (Patsy) Smullin, California Oregon Broadcasting Inc.

"All of us at NCTC send our congratulations to Mark, Patricia, Jack, Jim, and Patsy. They each exemplify the commitment to customers, community, and company that we see throughout our roster of member operators." said Lou Borrelli, CEO of NCTC.

The Pioneers intends to hold its 2021 Annual Induction in conjunction with this year's SCTE Cable-Tec Expo®.

About the National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies that own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 700 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape.

