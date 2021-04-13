NCTC's SmartClicks Virtual Live Event Continues with Group Purchasing and Broadband Sessions

LENEXA, Kan., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) this week continues SmartClicks, its virtual educational program for independent pay-TV and broadband providers with sessions covering Group Purchasing and Broadband.

SmartClicks launched in March, 2021 with a marketing session that looked at reducing churn, delivering exceptional customer service, and best marketing campaigns from members. For April, SmartClicks pivots to focus on technical topics designed to help NCTC's member operators succeed in the increasingly competitive broadband landscape.

Rob Smith, NCTC Senior Director of Procurement Solutions: "SmartClicks is the result of close collaboration between NCTC, our supplier partners, and our members. We appreciate Adtran, Commscope, CCI Systems and Harmonic for recognizing the value in serving independent operators. With over 300 member attendees registered, I also want to give huge thanks to our members for embracing the virtual format of SmartClicks and showing up in record numbers."

SmartClicks Agenda Highlights:

Tuesday, April 13 – Group Purchasing

General Session – Group Purchasing Update

Rob Smith, NCTC's Senior Director of Procurement gives attendees an update on enhancements to NCTC's Group Purchasing organization including strategic partnerships with new suppliers, support for operators engaged in network expansion, and a look at NCTC's new online purchasing platform, NCTC Marketplace.

Breakout Sessions – Strategic Partners and Suppliers

Following the Group Purchasing general session, SmartClicks attendees will pick a breakout room of their choice to get a closer look at one of NCTC's strategic partners. Session choices will include:

Adtran - How to Leverage Mosaic One End-to-End Cloud Management and Big Data to Reduce Churn

Attendees will hear how to leverage Adtran's Mosaic One end-to-end cloud management tools and big data insights to create winning smart home experiences for your subscribers.

CCI Systems - Reducing Managed Service Complexity With the Cloud

Learn how cloud-managed solutions reduce development and delivery times while giving operators the tools needed to be successful.

CommScope - The Wireless Last Mile

CommScope will present use cases and strategies to assist operators interested in leveraging fixed wireless access technologies, with an emphasis on understanding available options and maintaining a high quality of service (QOS).

Harmonic - Transitioning from Cable to PON Efficiently with a Consolidated Access Platform

Attendees will learn how passive optical network (PON) deployment can be simplified using a converged and consolidated solution that allows existing provisioning and network infrastructure to remain in place.

Wednesday, April 14- Broadband Solutions

Doing SMB Right

This session will highlight member operators that have found success serving the small and midsized business (SMB) market and share insights that may be useful as broadband providers plan for future growth.

IPV4 Management & the IPV6 Transition

In this session, attendees will learn what operators are doing now and what they believe they will do in the future to address the shortages of IPV4 addresses.

Managed Wi-Fi Services

In this session, we will discuss changes to the NCTC offering in this space and hear directly from members about how they have implemented their premium Wi-Fi offerings.

About the National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions, and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies who own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure its member companies' profitability, competitive stature, and long-term sustainability. NCTC represents more than 700 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S. in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers, and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the media landscape changes.

