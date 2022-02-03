ndau Celebrates Record-Setting Year, Prepares for Accelerated Market Adoption in 2022

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ndau , a digital currency known for its adaptive capabilities, has experienced outstanding growth performance for year ending 2021, resulting from continued mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies and a market shift from mining to staking. As a new category of digital asset, ndau is the next generation in self-custody wallet staking, optimized for a long-term store of value with staking rewards and a goal of buoyancy.

Over the course of 2021, ndau was listed on BittrexGlobal, Liquid, and KuCoin and is now trading on six major exchanges. ndau soared to a record-high market capitalization of almost $200M, and was purchased in more than thirty countries. And, ndau experienced 400% growth with new wallet app accounts.

Alongside wallet growth, ndau's node program also gained significant momentum with over 20 node operators running and operating their own validator nodes , generating yield and earning staking rewards. Over 200 ndau is distributed per day for node rewards.

"This has been an incredible year for ndau," says John Lester, VP of Operations, Oneiro. "Its strong momentum positions ndau for continued growth and expansion in 2022. The market is moving from mining to staking, and ndau is capitalizing on this shift."

The global market for cryptocurrencies is undeniably growing. As evidenced by strong demand for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and others, digital currencies represent significant advancements in how value is stored and exchanged. However, ndau provides all the benefits of a digital currency while promoting fair and accountable governance, dependability, and greater safety not found in existing cryptocurrencies. As a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain , ndau has been designed with a unique monetary policy that encourages long-term holding and discourages active, speculative trading. ndau has the freedom to rise with increasing demand while mitigating downside volatility by reacting to real-time supply and demand conditions; thus becoming a true generator of staking rewards.

"Ndau is gaining investor trust and is earning the confidence of some heavy hitters in the blockchain and crypto space. They are attracted to ndau's simplicity, self-sovereignty, and the fact that staking is the new mining," says Lester.

ABOUT ndau

ndau is an adaptive digital currency originally built by Oneiro for The Axiom Foundation, as a true long-term store of value. It is a governed and completely decentralized ecosystem built on the Tendermint protocol and is a premier DeFi option on the Cosmos Network. Designed with built-in economic structures that incentivize potential for growth, ndau provides all the benefits of a digital currency while promoting more fair and accountable governance, dependability, and greater safety for owners not found in existing cryptocurrencies. ndau is not pegged to fiat currencies or commodities, allowing for more desirable characteristics for long-term holders in particular. For more information on ndau, please visit: www.ndau.io .

