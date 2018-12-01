NDS Acquires HydroLogic StormWater Chamber Solutions To Add To Its Growing Commercial Stormwater Offering

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NDS, a leading provider of stormwater management solutions for both residential and commercial applications and subsidiary of NORMA Group SE, a global market leader in joining and fluid handling technology, today announced the acquisition of HydroLogic Solutions to expand its growing Commercial Stormwater Solution offering. The acquisition adds a range of stormwater chamber and related products that now allow NDS to manage 6.4 cubic feet to 166 cubic feet of stormwater for a variety of residential and commercial applications. HydroLogic Solutions goes to market using the brand name StormChamber™. In 2017, the company generated sales of around USD 1.5 million.

"The acquisition of HydroLogic Solutions is a great addition to our already extensive line of superior quality stormwater products that are easy to install, easy to specify and deliver high performance results," said Mike Gummeson, NDS President. "This adds to our growing line of stormwater solutions and gives contractors, specifiers, landscape architects and civil engineers even more options and greater flexibility in planning and installing their stormwater solutions."

HydroLogic Solutions has been manufacturing high quality chamber solutions since 1998. They have advantages in that they are stackable, made of high strength materials, meet ASTM industry standards, exceed the AASHTO H-20 load rating standard by 4 times and do not require an isolator row which is an industry first.

The products function in both permeable and non-permeable soils for subsurface retention, detention, conveyance and reuse and for a water quality BMP. StormChamber™ systems manage a large range of chamber solutions ranging from 6.4 cubic feet to 166 cubic feet. The systems are highly cost-effective, less expensive, quicker and easier to maintain than other types of underground storm water management systems. StormChamber™ maximizes storage volume in limited footprints due to their ability to be stacked in up to four layers.

To learn more about the NDS Commercial Stormwater Solutions, visit https://www.ndspro.com/stormwater-management/commercial. For more information about the HydroLogic StormChamber™, visit http://www.stormchambers.com/.

About NDS Commercial Stormwater Solutions:

The NDS Commercial Stormwater business provides a wide range of permeable pavers, channel drains and on-site storage solutions in a variety of materials that can be used on a wide range of residential and commercial applications. These solutions align with design methods which provides for the management of stormwater on-site as well as close to the source of the runoff and is easy to specify. It uses runoff reduction and quality enhancement to manage stormwater as close to the source as possible.

About NDS, Inc.:

NDS, Inc. is a leader in stormwater management for both residential and commercial markets. Since 1972, NDS has served as a primary source for stormwater management, efficient landscape irrigation and water flow management products and solutions. Headquartered in Woodland Hills, California, NDS is a proud member of the NORMA Group, a global market leader in engineered joining technology. For more information about NDS, visit http://www.ndspro.com.

About NORMA Group:

NORMA Group is an international market and technology leader in engineered joining technology (joining, connecting and fluid handling technology). The company manufactures a wide range of innovative connecting solutions and water management technology offering more than 40,000 products to customers in 100 countries with around 9,100 employees. NORMA Group helps its customers and business partners react to global challenges such as climate change and increasing scarcity of resources. NORMA Group joining products can be found in vehicles and trains, ships and aircraft, buildings and water management as well as in applications for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The company generated sales of around EUR 1.02 billion in 2017. NORMA Group operates a global network of 30 production facilities as well as numerous sales and distribution sites across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. NORMA Group has its headquarters in Maintal, Germany. NORMA Group SE is listed on the German stock exchange (Prime Standard) and included in the MDAX index. For more information on NORMA Group, please visit https://www.normagroup.com.

SOURCE NDS, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ndspro.com

