NDVR Names Roger W. Ferguson, Jr. to Advisory Board

BOSTON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NDVR (pronounced "endeavor"), a start-up pioneering a new category of Wealth Optimization for High Net Worth investors, today announced that Roger W. Ferguson, Jr. will join the company's advisory board. The former vice chair of the Federal Reserve and former president and CEO of TIAA will serve as a key advisor to the company as it seeks to transform the wealth management industry with advanced technology and innovative business models.

"NDVR's work shows that we are now at an inflection point where High Net Worth investors can benefit from capabilities that were unthinkable just a few short years ago," said Ferguson. "Wealth optimization utilizes advanced algorithms and sophisticated investing strategies to create custom, goal-driven portfolios. I believe the future is bright for NDVR and I'm excited to be a part of it."

NDVR creates and manages custom portfolios for High Net Worth investors and their families using wealth optimization – a delightful, digital experience that helps every client identify, capture and quantify their specific investment preferences, lifestyle requirements and unique tax profile. Clients then leverage the technologically advanced platform, powerful algorithms, and sophisticated quantitative investment strategies – the kind typically available to only the largest institutional investors – to turn their preferences and requirements into tailored portfolios designed to deliver growth and secure their financial independence. In addition, clients are supported by experienced advisors unconflicted by the pressure to sell or build AUM. All delivered at remarkably low fees.

"I value Roger Ferguson's unparalleled experience, insights into the financial services industry, and especially his focus on issues that are top of mind for NDVR's High Net Worth clients, such as retirement readiness and legacy planning," said NDVR Founder and CEO Michael Simon. "Roger is an ideal addition to our Advisory Board and we are thrilled to welcome him to the NDVR team."

Bringing many decades of experience in the investment management industry and economic policies, from 1999 to 2006 under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, Mr. Ferguson served as the Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. He also served as economic advisor to President Barack Obama from 2008 to 2012 and was the president and CEO of TIAA for 13 years after having been a partner at McKinsey & Company and serving as an attorney at Davis Polk & Wardwell earlier in his career. Mr. Ferguson holds doctoral degrees in philosophy and law, and a bachelor's in economics – all from Harvard University – and serves on several boards, including those of Alphabet, Inc. (parent company of Google) and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

NDVR's Advisory Board will be comprised of business, academic, and community leaders who will guide and assist the company's leadership and Board of Directors in a variety of areas that are important to the company. Additional members of NDVR's advisory board will be announced in the future.

NDVR is on a mission to fix the wealth management industry with advanced technology and better business models. Founded by serial technology entrepreneur Michael Simon and powered by a research and portfolio management team led by Roni Israelov, Ph.D., the start-up provides a delightful, digital-first experience where high net worth families can leverage institutional-grade investment strategies, powerful algorithms, and thousands of servers to build tailored portfolios based on their specific investment preferences and precise requirements. The goal – to deliver enhanced growth after taxes, after fees, and after the client's liquidity needs have been met, all at a fraction of the cost of traditional wealth management firms. For more information, please visit https://ndvr.com.

