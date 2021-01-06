NEA Members Can Win Big With California Casualty's $2,500 Educator Jackpot Giveaway

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Casualty has created a new giveaway to bring a little excitement to members across the country. The $2,500 Educator Jackpot will give (8) eight lucky educators $2,500 to spend how they want.

And the timing could not be better. An ever-changing learning environment has brought more challenges to the everyday lives of members, their students, their peers and their families. This giveaway is our way to give a glimmer of hope in a world where you never know what tomorrow will bring.

Winners for the $2,500 prize will be randomly selected every three months of the year with two winners chosen each round. Different from the previously run Academic Award, the Educator Jackpot prize is granted to the individual - not the school they represent. This change allows recipients the option to spend the funds on anything they need (or want).

Shopping, a day of pampering, or to simply pay bills – the options are endless.

Interested members can enter at http://www.winwithcalcas.com/NEA. The dates for selecting winners are below. Each entry automatically rolls into the next drawing, so there are multiple opportunities to win throughout the year.

Dates of Winners Selected:

March 17, 2021

June 16, 2021

September 15, 2021

December 15, 2021

"Working with educators for almost 70 years, we've seen how much they give of themselves for others," said California Casualty Sr. Vice President Mike McCormick. "This award is one of the many ways we show support and give thanks for all that they do."

California Casualty hopes the $2,500 can bring opportunity and relief when there are so many uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 and its impact on educators.

California Casualty has been serving the needs of educators since 1951 and is the only auto and home insurance company to earn the trust and endorsement of the NEA. As a result, NEA members qualify for exceptional rates, deductibles waived for vandalism or collisions to your vehicle parked at school, holiday or summer skip payment plans and free Identity Defense protection – exclusive benefits not available to the general public. Learn how to save by getting a quote at www.neamb.com/autohome, or by calling 1.800.800.9410.

Contact: Robin Freese 719.532.8440

[email protected]

SOURCE California Casualty