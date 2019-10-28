NEA Promotes Ed Mathers to General Partner and Blake Wu to Partner

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) today announced the promotion of Ed Mathers, a healthcare investor focused on biotechnology and specialty pharmaceuticals, to General Partner. Since joining NEA in 2008, Mathers has been a tremendous contributor to successful outcomes within the firm's biopharma portfolio. NEA also announced the promotion of Blake Wu to Partner on the healthcare investing team. Wu joined the firm in 2014 and currently focuses on investments in the healthcare services, healthcare IT and biopharma sectors; he also works closely with NEA's healthcare growth and public investing practices.

"Ed has been an integral part of NEA's biopharma investing practice for more than a decade," said David Mott, General Partner and head of healthcare investing at NEA. "Ed's extensive experience in the biopharma industry—both as an operator and investor, spanning small to large companies—has been an invaluable asset for building companies and raising the bar on investments. We are delighted to recognize Ed's talent, dedication, and contributions with this promotion to General Partner."

Mathers' investments have led to numerous successful outcomes including Lumena (acquired by Shire), Ziarco (acquired by Novartis), and Motus Therapeutics (acquired by Allergan), among others. He currently serves on the boards of several public companies, including his role as Chairman of the board of directors of Ra Pharmaceuticals, and as a director of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, ObsEva, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Synlogic, and Trevi Therapeutics; he also serves on the boards of private companies: Akouos, Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Curzion Pharmaceuticals, Envisia Therapeutics, Inozyme, Lumos Pharma, Reneo Pharma, Senti Biosciences, and Shape Therapeutics.

Prior to joining NEA, Mathers served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Venture, at MedImmune. Before that he was Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Licensing and Acquisitions at Inhale Therapeutic Systems and spent 15 years in marketing and sales roles at Glaxo Wellcome (GlaxoSmithKline). Mathers earned his bachelor's degree in chemistry from North Carolina State University.

"We are extremely proud of our ability to mentor and train talented individuals from within our partnership," said Mohamad Makhzoumi, General Partner and head of healthcare services and healthcare IT investing at NEA. "Blake is a prime example of someone who joined NEA as an Associate and over the past six years has proven himself to be a skilled investor, a loyal teammate, and a wonderful resource for our portfolio companies. We are thrilled to promote Blake to Partner on NEA's healthcare team."

Wu works closely with many NEA portfolio companies including American Pathology Partners, Bright Health, Radiology Partners, and XOC Pharmaceuticals. Prior to joining NEA, he was a member of the private equity group at Ares Management. His earlier work experience includes investment banking at Moelis & Company, where he focused on transactions in healthcare, as well as equity research at Barclays Capital. Wu graduated from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania with a B.S in economics with concentrations in finance, real estate and management.

About NEA

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. With more than $20 billion in cumulative committed capital since the firm's founding in 1977, NEA invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of successful investing includes more than 230 portfolio company IPOs and more than 390 mergers and acquisitions. www.nea.com.

