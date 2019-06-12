NEA Promotes Lily Huang to Principal

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Enterprise Associates , Inc. (NEA) today announced the promotion of Lily Huang , a healthcare investor focused on healthcare services and medical device companies, to Principal. Since joining NEA as an Associate in 2017, Huang has helped source and evaluate several key investments and played an impactful role in partnering with existing portfolio companies to add operational value and fuel growth.

"NEA is committed to the development and recognition of our team members, and we take great pride in promoting talented investors within our partnership," said Mohamad Makhzoumi, General Partner and Head of Healthcare Services and Healthcare IT investing at NEA. "Lily has demonstrated a tremendous ability to uncover high-potential investments and to help companies assess and improve operational process and performance. She has become an integral contributor to NEA's med team; we are thrilled to formally recognize Lily's talent and dedication with this promotion to Principal."

In addition to identifying new investment opportunities, Huang works closely with several existing NEA portfolio companies. She serves on the board of VytronUS and is a board observer for Aetion, Curisium, Docent Health, Paladina Health, Strive Health, Vertiflex and Welltok.

Prior to joining NEA, Huang was a member of TPG Capital's North America Buyouts Group where she focused on private equity transactions across healthcare services, biopharma and other generalist industries. Huang graduated summa cum laude from University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in Biology and B.S.E. in Finance.

About NEA

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. With more than $20 billion in cumulative committed capital since the firm's first fund closed in 1978, NEA invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of successful investing includes more than 225 portfolio company IPOs and more than 375 acquisitions. www.nea.com .

