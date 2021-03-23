Neal Bridges Joins INE as Chief Content Officer

"Neal's years of experience building and leading Red Teams, along with his successful buildouts of global cybersecurity teams, give him a great perspective on what it takes to have a competent and well-trained team," says INE's CEO Richard McLain. "His passion for educating and training is unmatched."

Neal's passion for connecting with the tech community is evident in his growing influence within the tech industry. His TwitchTV stream, Cyber Insecurity, has more than 22K followers who tune in 4 days a week to interact with Neal and learn from his expertise. His following amasses thousands on other social platforms as well, including Twitter (@ITJunkie), Linked In, Facebook (@ITJunkie) and Instagram (@it.junkie). Neal has been featured as a subject matter expert by numerous news organizations including Bloomberg Businessweek, CBS, NBC and Fox television stations.

"I'm excited to join INE, a company that shares my passion for technology, education and making training more inclusive worldwide," says Neal. "When Richard asked me to drive the content strategy for all Cybersecurity, Cloud, Networking and Data Science portfolios, I couldn't say 'yes' fast enough."

To celebrate Neal's arrival, INE is conducting a week of "Ask Me Anything" events on Facebook, Clubhouse and Twitch so the community can hear directly from the person responsible for INE's content vision and execution. Be sure to check out Neal's social media accounts, along with INE's, for up to the minute schedule details!

INE's Week of AMA with Neal Bridges

· Tuesday 3/23 @ 11:00am EDT on Facebook Live (@inetraining)

· Thursday 3/25 @ 2:00pm EDT on Clubhouse (@itjunkie)

· Friday 3/26 @ 11:00am EDT on Twitch TV (@Cyber_Insecurity)

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of Technical Training for the IT industry. INE is revolutionizing the digital learning industry through the implementation of adaptive technologies and a proven method of hands-on training experiences. INE's portfolio of training is built for levels of technical learning specializing in advanced networking technologies, next generation security and infrastructure programming and development.

SOURCE INE, LLC

Related Links

ine.com

