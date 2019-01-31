Neal Mitra to Lead AKJ Crypto as CEO



Mitra originally joined AKJ Crypto in 2018 as its Chief Administrative Officer. He was previously with Argon Group, an investment bank focused on cryptocurrency and the token-based capital markets. His career in global financial services and FinTech spans more than two decades, including work as a corporate advisor, venture capital and private equity investor, management consultant and entrepreneur. Mitra has an MBA from Stanford, and Master's and Bachelor's degrees from MIT.

Commenting on his appointment Mitra said: "I am excited by the opportunity to join a firm that has had long-standing success in the traditional financial services space, while also displaying incredible innovation and thought leadership in the evolution of the digital markets. As the cryptocurrency and token-driven markets normalise, my priorities will focus around bringing to our stakeholders the true potential of this generational opportunity."

AKJ Chairman, Anders Kvamme Jensen added: "We are delighted to have Neal strengthen and lead the AKJ Crypto team. His experience and know-how will ensure that fund managers on our platform enjoy institutional quality servicing and access to crypto markets, and that AKJ token holders gain risk-mitigated, highly diversified access to the rapidly ascending cryptoeconomy."

About AKJ Crypto plc and AK Jensen Group

AKJ Crypto plc, a subsidiary of AK Jensen Group, provides a full service platform for crypto hedge fund managers, and diversified participation for institutional investors - through the AKJ Token - in the cryptoeconomy. The turnkey platform includes fund formation, legal and regulatory infrastructure, trading systems, back office support, and seed capital.

AK Jensen Group Limited and its subsidiaries, established in 1995, is owned by shareholders, who, combined, have more than US$18 billion in assets under management. The group serves hedge fund and institutional clients in 35 countries around the world.

For more information about AKJ Crypto visit: https://www.akjtoken.com

