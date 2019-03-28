Neal Richard Stoll Recognized for Excellence in Law

Currently retired after 45 years of distinguished professionalism, Mr. Stoll spent his entire career with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in New York City. Joining the firm as an associate in 1973, he became a partner in 1981 and held that role until he retired on December 31, 2017. Accomplishing much over his many years in the field, he is extremely proud of his litigation success record with the United States Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission. Mr. Stoll is notable for not having lost a single litigation case against the Justice Department and only losing one against the Federal Trade Commission, giving him an almost perfect record in litigation against the United States government.

Out of all the cases that Mr. Stoll has worked on, one in particular stands out above the rest. While working on the merger between Deloitte and Touche, he created the theory that wound up being the key reason that the merger was successful. Later, the chair of Deloitte called him to compliment him on his foresight. While Mr. Stoll has worked on higher profile cases since then, that one phone call meant a lot to him.

In addition to his primary career responsibilities, Mr. Stoll spent time in the late 1990s as a lecturer with the Practicing Law Institute in New York City. He has also been a regular contributor of articles to professional journals and is notable for co-authoring the antitrust and trade regulation column in the New York Law Journal from 1981 to 2013. Furthermore, Mr. Stoll co-authored all three editions of "Acquisitions Under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act" in 1980, 1988 and 2008.

Prior to embarking on his career, Mr. Stoll pursued an education at The Pennsylvania State University in University Park, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in history, with distinction, in 1970. Initially intending to pursue a Doctor of Philosophy in European history, he changed his course to law due to the greater amount of opportunities presented by the legal field and obtained a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Fordham University in New York City in 1973. Licensed to practice law by the New York State Bar the following year, Mr. Stoll has also been admitted to practice by the United States District Court for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and the Supreme Court of the United States.

In an effort to remain up to date with developments in his field, Mr. Stoll holds membership with the New York State Bar Association, the American Bar Association and the New York City Bar Association, where he has served on the trade regulation committee. The recipient of the Top New York Lawyer Award, he was notably nominated for a Woodrow Wilson Scholarship in 1969 and was honored with the Penn State Liberal Arts Graduate Achievement Award in 2001. In light of all his accomplishments, Mr. Stoll has previously been featured in Who's Who in Finance and Business, Who's Who in Finance and Industry, Who's Who in America, Who's Who in American Law, Who's Who in the East, Who's Who in the World and Who's Who of Emerging Leaders in America.

