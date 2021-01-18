Near-Death Experiencers Needed For Brief Online Survey and New Book

PINOLE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical psychologist and author Liz Dale is asking anyone, but especially those in the LGBT community, who has had a near-death experience (NDE) to participate in an online survey regarding their experience. Survey results will be part of a groundbreaking study and a new book to be published by Balboa Press, a division of Hay House. The survey is live now at http://www.lizdale.com/survey.html.

Liz Dale's Book

Dale's website (www.lizdale.com) has become an important resource for those with academic or personal interests in the NDE phenomenon. It provides access to five free NDE ebooks as well as access to LGBT-focused articles on Amazon, Wikipedia and Google, among other information repositories. Dale anticipates that her new survey will make important contributions to the literature, as well as pave the way for future investigations.

Liz Dale, Ph.D. is a clinical psychologist whose expertise is near-death experience (NDE) research within the LGBT community. Upon learning that no such research existed, she contacted the LGBT community over a two-year period and published her findings in a groundbreaking book entitled, "Crossing Over and Coming Home: Twenty-One Authors Discuss the Gay Near-Death Experience as Spiritual Transformation" (Emerald Ink Publications, 2000).

An excerpt from Dale's book captures the essence of this research and the intensely personal and profound nature of the stories people have shared with her:

"And then I felt the presence of Jesus Christ all around me. And I asked him, 'Do I really have to go back?' Then Christ said that he would send me guardian angels to aid me in my healing, and to guide and protect me. I awakened to find two men kneeling over me, with expressions of apprehension and concern on both their faces. For some reason I felt that they might be gay men. I felt very strongly that both men symbolized what would prove to be a succession of 'angels' that Christ had promised to send me." (Dale, 2000)

The International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS) is sponsoring a complementary NDE study. Interested parties can learn more at IANDS.org.

Contact Information:

Liz Dale, Ph.D.

P.O. Box 153

Pinole, CA 94564

(510) 222-5738

SOURCE Liz Dale