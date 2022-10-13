Near Field Communication Market to decrease by USD 18.46 Bn by 2026, Rising Penetration Of NFC-based Contactless Payment to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Near Field Communication Market size is expected to decrease by USD 18.46 billion during 2021-2026, during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising penetration of NFC-based contactless payment, growing investment in ICT, and growing number of smartphone users will offer immense growth opportunities. However, a lack of awareness about the benefits of contactless terminals, the availability of alternatives, limited range of NFC will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Near Field Communication Market 2022-2026

Near Field Communication Market Segmentation

Device

Reader/writer Mode



Card Emulation Mode



Peer-to-peer Mode

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Near Field Communication Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our near field communication market report covers the following areas:

Near Field Communication Market size

Near Field Communication Market trends

Near Field Communication Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rising penetration of NFC technology-based contactless payments as one of the prime reasons driving the near field communication market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Near Field Communication Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Near Field Communication Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Near Field Communication Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

ams AG

Avery Dennison Corp.

Broadcom Inc.

Flomio Inc.

Intel Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qualcomm Inc.

Sony Group Corp.

STMicroelectronics NV.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.



Near Field Communication Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist near field communication market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the near field communication market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the near field communication market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of near field communication market vendors

Related Reports:

Electron Microscope Market by Technology, Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The electron microscope market share is expected to increase by USD 1.52 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Printers Market by Type, Technology, and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: According to the research report, the printers market will witness a growth of 3.73% with a CAGR of 3.48%, which is expected to increase by USD 10.21 billion during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Near Field Communication Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.81% Market growth 2022-2026 $18.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.58 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ams AG, Avery Dennison Corp., Broadcom Inc., Flomio Inc., Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Device

Market segments

Comparison by Device

Reader/writer mode - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Card emulation mode - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Peer-to-peer mode - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Device

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ams AG

Avery Dennison Corp.

Broadcom Inc.

Flomio Inc.

Intel Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qualcomm Inc.

Sony Group Corp.

STMicroelectronics NV.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio