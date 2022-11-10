NEAREST GREEN DISTILLERY EXPANDS ITS PERMANENT WHISKEY PORTFOLIO WITH THREE NEW RELEASES

The Award-Winning Distillery Begins the Rollout with Launch of Uncle Nearest Straight Rye Whiskey

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearest Green Distillery , makers of the most-awarded American Whiskey or Bourbon of 2019, 2020, and 2021, has announced that it will add three permanent expressions to its national portfolio before the end of 2022: Uncle Nearest Straight Rye Whiskey, Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Black Label and Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Rye. Uncle Nearest Straight Rye, launched today, is the brand's first new whiskey available to purchase online and at retailers across the country since the 2019 release of its 1884 Small Batch Whiskey.

Uncle Nearest Straight Rye Whiskey furthers the brand's commitment to honoring its namesake, Nearest Green, by creating the highest quality whiskeys possible. The November 10 release follows the sold-out launch of the distillery exclusive Uncle Nearest Uncut/Unfiltered Rye Whiskey, which has already been met with rave reviews by critics and has received awards from top competitions including being named Best in Class at The Drinks Business & The Spirits Business Autumn Tasting. The 100-proof straight rye, hand-selected by four-time Master Blender of the Year and great-great-granddaughter of Nearest Green, Victoria Eady Butler, features a bold, decadent nose; a palate brimming with light vanilla cream, caramelized sugar, and the unmistakable spice of rye; complimented by a long, rich finish.

"It took us a while to release our 100-proof straight rye whiskey. If we were going to add rye to our lineup, it had to be worthy of all the accolades and awards our other whiskeys receive," said Master Blender Victoria Eady Butler. "My great-great-grandfather's legacy of excellence requires us to take our time to do things differently. I'm confident he would have been so proud of this straight rye whiskey."

Due to the challenges around growing rye in Tennessee, this whiskey originates in Canada – according to the exact American specifications required to be a straight rye whiskey – and is then aged in New York for a minimum of four years before moving down to Tennessee, where it is then rested in used Uncle Nearest barrels for additional maturation. The liquid is then tasted, barrel by barrel, and blended by Victoria.

"When I was doing my research on Nearest Green, I came across a handwritten letter from President William Taft," said Fawn Weaver, founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest. "The letter was dated May 16, 1911, and was addressed to his U.S. Secretary of War, Jacob M. Dickinson, thanking him for sending his favorite rye whiskey 'of the Lincoln County variety.' This letter led me to believe rye whiskeys were being made in this area, so after I found that letter there was no doubt in my mind a straight rye whiskey would one day be added to our portfolio of whiskeys."

Uncle Nearest Straight Rye Whiskey will be available to purchase for $59 at Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee, starting today. It will also be available online and will be rolling out nationally throughout November. The whiskey will be followed by the release of Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Black Label ($79) on Black Friday, November 25, and Uncle Nearest Single Barrel Rye ($89) on December 15.

These rollouts are part of the brand's '12 Weeks of Christmas' which includes special promotions for Uncle Nearest fans such as bottle signings at the distillery, and limited time offerings like the Legacy Collection Ultimate Gift Set containing all seven Uncle Nearest whiskeys, available to purchase at the distillery the weekend of December 22. Following the launch of the Single Barrel Black Label at Nearest Green Distillery, it will be solely available at the distillery and on Reservebar.com starting on Monday, November 28 through the first half of 2023. The Single Barrel Rye will follow suit.

About Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey honors the world's first-known African American master distiller, Nearest Green. The portfolio is the Most Awarded American Whiskey or Bourbon of 2019, 2020 and 2021, with over 550 awards and accolades since the brand's 2017 launch, including 379 Gold medals or higher, 79 Best in Class honors and an average critic's score of 92. Uncle Nearest is currently sold in all 50 states and 12 countries, and is sold in more than 25,000 stores, bars, hotels, restaurants, as well as at its 323-acre Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tenn. The brand has sold more than three million bottles of its super premium Tennessee Whiskey and continues on pace to break all prior records for fastest-growing American whiskey company. For more information, please visit the Uncle Nearest website, and follow on Instagram and Facebook @unclenearest.

About Nearest Green Distillery

Nearest Green Distillery is the world's first distillery to commemorate an African American. Dubbed as "Malt Disney World," and named by Travel + Leisure as a "true whiskey destination," the 323-acre property has become known as a full-blown destination for whiskey lovers, history enthusiasts, and families. Awarded Tennessee Whiskey Distillery of the Year two years in a row by the New York International Spirits Competition and Distillery of the Year by the Bartender Spirit Awards and the Critics Challenge, Nearest Green Distillery is a master class in storytelling and history-making, paying tribute to the three things Tennessee is most known for: Tennessee Whiskey, Tennessee Walking Horses and Tennessee Music. For more information or to book a tour, please visit unclenearest.com/distillery .

SOURCE Nearest Green Distillery