Nearly $ 225 Million Growth in Global Baby Carrier Market 2020-2024 | Emergence of Innovative Baby Carriers to Boost Growth| Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the baby carrier market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the buckled baby carrier segment in 2019.

Changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Artsana Spa, BabyBjorn AB, Babymoon BV, Britax Child Safety Inc, Blue Box, Combi Corp., The Ergobaby Carrier Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Snuggy Baby LLC, and Tomy Co. Ltd. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the emergence of innovative baby carriers. However, the increasing demand for baby strollers and prams might challenge growth.

APAC dominated the market with a 32% share in 2019.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artsana Spa, BabyBjorn AB, Babymoon BV, Britax Child Safety Inc, Blue Box, Combi Corp., The Ergobaby Carrier Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Snuggy Baby LLC, and Tomy Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the emergence of innovative baby carriers will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing demand for baby strollers and prams is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this baby carrier market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Baby Carrier Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Baby Carrier Market is segmented as below:

Product

Buckled Baby Carrier



Baby Wrap Carrier



Baby Sling Carrier

Distribution channel

Offline Distribution Channel



Online Distribution Channel

Geography

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Baby Carrier Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The baby carrier market report covers the following areas:

Baby Carrier Market Size

Baby Carrier Market Trends

Baby Carrier Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families as one of the prime reasons driving the Baby Carrier Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Baby Carrier Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist baby carrier market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the baby carrier market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby carrier market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Buckled baby carrier - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Baby wrap carrier - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Baby sling carrier - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Artsana Spa

BabyBjorn AB

Babymoon BV

Britax Child Safety Inc

Blue Box

Combi Corp.

The Ergobaby Carrier Inc.

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Snuggy Baby LLC

Tomy Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

