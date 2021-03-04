Nearly $ 55 Billion Growth in Global Toys and Games Market 2020-2024 | 40% Growth to Come from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global toys and games market is poised to grow by USD 54.72 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Get a Free Sample Report to Know More

Toys and Games Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the toys and games market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the product, the activity and ride-on toys segment generated maximum revenue for the market in 2019.

Based on the product, the activity and ride-on toys segment generated maximum revenue for the market in 2019. What are the major trends in the market?

The emergence of 3D printing is the major trend in the market.

The emergence of 3D printing is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Goliath Games LLC, Hasbro Inc., LEGO Group, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, Thames & Kosmos, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. are the major players in the market.

Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Goliath Games LLC, Hasbro Inc., LEGO Group, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, Thames & Kosmos, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. are the major players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the rising popularity of TV shows and movies. However, the increasing popularity of e-games might challenge growth.

The market is driven by the rising popularity of TV shows and movies. However, the increasing popularity of e-games might challenge growth. How big is the APAC market?

APAC dominated the toys and games market with a 40% share in 2019.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Online Toys and Games Retailing Market - Global online toys and games retailing market is segmented by product (activity and ride-on toys, infant and pre-school toys, plush toys, games and puzzles, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Smart Toys Market - Global smart toys market is segmented by technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business, Grab a Free Sample Report Now!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Goliath Games LLC, Hasbro Inc., LEGO Group, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, Thames & Kosmos, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the popularity of TV shows and movies will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing popularity of e-games is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this toys and games market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Toys and Games Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Toys and Games Market is segmented as below:

Product

Activity And Ride-on Toys



Infant And Pre-school Toys



Plush Toys



Games And Puzzles



Others

Distribution channel

Offline Distribution Channel



Online Distribution Channel

Geography

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41411

Toys and Games Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The toys and games market report covers the following areas:

Toys and Games Market Size

Toys and Games Market Trends

Toys and Games Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of 3D printing as one of the prime reasons driving the Toys and Games Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.



Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Toys and Games Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist toys and games market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the toys and games market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the toys and games market across APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America

, MEA, , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of toys and games market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel placement

Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Atlas Games

Clementoni Spa

Goliath Games LLC

Hasbro Inc.

LEGO Group

Mattel Inc.

Ravensburger AG

Thames & Kosmos

TOMY Co. Ltd.

VTech Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/toys-and-games-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

