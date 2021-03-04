Nearly $ 55 Billion Growth in Global Toys and Games Market 2020-2024 | 40% Growth to Come from APAC | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global toys and games market is poised to grow by USD 54.72 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Get a Free Sample Report to Know More
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the toys and games market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the product, the activity and ride-on toys segment generated maximum revenue for the market in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The emergence of 3D printing is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Goliath Games LLC, Hasbro Inc., LEGO Group, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, Thames & Kosmos, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. are the major players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the rising popularity of TV shows and movies. However, the increasing popularity of e-games might challenge growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
APAC dominated the toys and games market with a 40% share in 2019.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, Goliath Games LLC, Hasbro Inc., LEGO Group, Mattel Inc., Ravensburger AG, Thames & Kosmos, TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the popularity of TV shows and movies will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing popularity of e-games is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this toys and games market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Toys and Games Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Toys and Games Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Activity And Ride-on Toys
- Infant And Pre-school Toys
- Plush Toys
- Games And Puzzles
- Others
- Distribution channel
- Offline Distribution Channel
- Online Distribution Channel
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Toys and Games Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The toys and games market report covers the following areas:
- Toys and Games Market Size
- Toys and Games Market Trends
- Toys and Games Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the emergence of 3D printing as one of the prime reasons driving the Toys and Games Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Toys and Games Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist toys and games market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the toys and games market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the toys and games market across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of toys and games market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Atlas Games
- Clementoni Spa
- Goliath Games LLC
- Hasbro Inc.
- LEGO Group
- Mattel Inc.
- Ravensburger AG
- Thames & Kosmos
- TOMY Co. Ltd.
- VTech Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
