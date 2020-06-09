Nearly 20,000 Meals in 17 Days: BurgerFi and the Marcum Foundation Align to Feed the COVID-19 Frontline

With BurgerFi spanning some of the cities hardest hit by the virus outbreak, the collaboration has focused on feeding the healthcare heroes in those communities, who are working tirelessly, putting their health and safety on the line for their patients. With a starting point of May 14 in New York City, the epicenter of the country's pandemic, tens of thousands of meals were then delivered to 60 hospitals in other affected areas including Philadelphia; Bethesda, Maryland; and across the South Florida region, the site of BurgerFi's headquarters. Select VA hospitals were also beneficiaries of the drops on the week of Memorial Day, May 25. On the menu were BurgerFi's award-winning all-natural antibiotic and hormone-free Angus beef burgers and fried chicken sandwiches, as well as their handcrafted, award-winning VegeFi burgers.

"We are privileged to have partnered with the Marcum Foundation for such an important cause during an unprecedented time, and we're incredibly proud of our teams all over the country who stepped up in a big way to make it happen," said Kevin Cooper, Director of Leadership and Development who served as BurgerFi's project manager for the collaboration. "Every day, hospital staffs risk their lives to protect our communities, and we wanted to bring them a delicious meal to remind them just how much their continued service is appreciated."

"The COVID-19 crisis has undoubtedly impacted all of us in some way, and joining forces with BurgerFi enabled us to make powerful things happen for those working so selflessly under extremely difficult conditions," said Shaun Blogg, chairman of the Marcum Foundation and office managing partner of Marcum's West Palm Beach office. "We are so proud of this collaboration to make sure our frontline healthcare workers are taking care of themselves while they take care of others, and help put a smile back on their faces."

With a majority of BurgerFi's dining rooms having been closed for the past two months to protect the health of its guests and team members, the drop-offs were able to bring a renewed sense of joy and purpose to both company and franchise restaurant teams. Recognized nationally by Consumer Reports as "Best Burger Joint," BurgerFi is committed to providing healthy alternatives to its customers.

About BurgerFi

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with nearly 125 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept was chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses only 100% natural Angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List, placed in the top 20 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list for the past 7 years and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com.

About Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is a national accounting and advisory firm with offices in major business markets throughout the U.S., as well as select international locations. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum provides a full spectrum of traditional tax, accounting, and assurance services; advisory, valuation, and litigation support; managed accounting services; and an extensive portfolio of specialty and niche industry practices. For more information, visit www.marcumllp.com.

About the Marcum Foundation

The Marcum Foundation supports local nonprofit organizations providing critical assistance to those in need through programs and services delivered at the community level. Local charity beneficiaries are nominated by Marcum employees. For more information, including a current list of beneficiaries, visit www.marcumfoundation.org.

Press/Media Contact:

Michelle Soudry

The Gab Group

561.750.3500

[email protected]

SOURCE BurgerFi International

Related Links

http://www.burgerfi.com

