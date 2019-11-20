Nearly $22.7M in Assets Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Art, Coins & Arnold Palmer's Golf Car for Sale in Upcoming Auctions

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold over $22.68 million GAP (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions. In total, HiBid hosted 622 auctions from November 11th through the 17th. Throughout the week, an average of approximately 398,000 bidders per day took part, placing bids on more than 185,000 lots with a combined value exceeding $31 million GMV (gross merchandise volume).

November 11th-17th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $22,681,206 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $31,172,309 (USD)

Lots sold: 185,623

Online-only auctions: 561

Webcast auctions: 61

Average bidders per day: 398,000

Average bids per day: 626,000

Upcoming Featured Auctions

Among the many auctions taking place this week on HiBid.com is one featuring Arnold Palmer's private golf car from Bay Hill Club & Lodge. The auctioneer, Asset IQ LLC, will donate the proceeds of the sale to the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation. In other featured auctions, individuals will have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including fine art, jewelry, coins, collectibles, military items, Inuit carvings, and more.

Arnold Palmer's Private Golf Car

Seller: Asset IQ LLC

Date: November 18th-22nd, 2019

Lots: 1

View Auction Item

Estate Auction - Artwork, Jewelry, Antiques & More

Seller: Marshall Gummer Estate Auctions

Date: November 22nd-27th, 2019

Lots: 237

View Auction Items

Multi-State Collector Coin Auction

Seller: JD's Auctions

Date: November 21st, 2019

Lots: 400

View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

