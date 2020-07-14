Nearly $27.5M in Assets Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Boats, Cars, Trucks, Tractors and More for Sale in Upcoming Auctions

OCALA, Fla., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com auctions generated more than $27.4 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions, having already surpassed $1 billion in overall gross merchandise volume during the first half of 2020.

From July 6th through the 12th, bidders placed an average of approximately 1.15 million bids per day across 928 auctions. Throughout the week, roughly 709,000 bidders per day took part in HiBid auctions, placing bids on over 309,000 lots.

July 6th-12th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $27,434,348 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $34,375,051 (USD)

Lots sold: 309,840

Online-only auctions: 854

Webcast auctions: 74

Average bidders per day: 709,000

Average bids per day: 1.15 million

Current and Upcoming Auctions

What follows is a sampling of Hot Auctions currently listed on HiBid.com, where individuals have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including cars, semi-trucks, trailers, motorhomes, lawnmowers, farm equipment, boats, and much more.

Nationwide U.S. Treasury Auction

Seller: Apple Towing Co.

Dates: July 13th-July 20th, 2020

Lots: 259

View Auction Items

Rick Surmeier Estate Auction

Seller: JBS Auctions

Dates: June 17th-July 21st, 2020

Lots: 154

View Auction Items

Tractors, Regal Boat, Box Truck, and Vehicles Auction

Seller: Christy's of Indiana Inc.

Dates: July 6th-July 16th, 2020

Lots: 19

View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

