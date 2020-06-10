Nearly $28M in Assets Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Power Tools, Furniture & More for Sale in Upcoming Auctions

OCALA, Fla., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $27.8 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions. In total, HiBid hosted 887 auctions from June 1st through the 7th. Throughout the week, an average of approximately 747,000 bidders per day took part, placing bids on over 311,000 lots. For the entire week, HiBid saw an average of approximately 1.24 million bids per day.

June 1st-7th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $27,868,508 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $44,633,459 (USD)

Lots sold: 311,164

Online-only auctions: 812

Webcast auctions: 75

Average bidders per day: 747,000

Average bids per day: 1.24 million

Currently Featured Auctions

What follows is a sampling of current Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including ATVs, farm and construction machinery, home furnishings, outdoor furniture, rental equipment, and tools:

Farm & Heavy Equipment Auction

Seller: Witcher Auctions, LLC

Dates: June 8th-11th, 2020

Lots: 393

View Auction Items

Patio & Indoor Furniture Auction

Seller: River City Furniture Auction

Dates: June 6th-10th, 2020

Lots: 167

View Auction Items

Houston Rental Equipment & Tool Auction

Seller: Lane Auction Company, LLC

Dates: May 23rd-June 13th, 2020

Lots: 317

View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

