Nearly 30% of Pet Owners Make Purchases for Social Media Posts

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, the nation's leading online loan marketplace, released its survey surrounding the financial impact owning a pet has on finances. The survey found that 28% of pet owners spend money on their pet for social media posts, such as a special outfit for their dog. Spending for social media was especially common among Gen Z, with 47% saying they spend money on their pet for social media posts.

https://www.lendingtree.com/personal/pet-owners-social-media-survey/

LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 1,425 pet owners from Aug. 9-23, 2021. The survey was administered using a non-probability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.

We defined generations as the following ages in 2021:

Generation Z: 18 to 24

18 to 24 Millennial: 25 to 40

25 to 40 Generation X: 41 to 55

41 to 55 Baby boomer: 56 to 75

While the survey also included consumers from the silent generation (defined as those 76 and older), the sample size was too small to include findings related to that group in the generational breakdowns.

LendingTree® is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to make smarter financial decisions through choice, education and support. Consumers can compare multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student loans, insurance, credit cards and more. Through the logged-in experience, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, recommendations to improve credit health, and notifications when the proprietary algorithm identifies a savings opportunity. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

