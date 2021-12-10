Nearly 40 small businesses join new Shop Community movement funded by the City of Chicago

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From a bakery that employs homeless and at-risk youth to a shop run by a Black woman artist who donates artwork to Chicago schools, nearly 40 small businesses are participating in ShoCo Chicago – an initiative designed to support local businesses that give back to the community. ShoCo Chicago is getting its start with support from a City of Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection grant.

"It is always exciting to see our programs and services assist business owners and entrepreneurs," said City of Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Acting Commissioner Kenneth J. Meyer. "The City of Chicago COVID-19 Small Business Support Program accelerated the launch of ShoCo Chicago. Now, consumers can make the conscious decision to patronize a business that makes giving part of their business model. It truly is a win-win for all involved."

ShoCo Chicago – short for Shop Community Chicago – is an online directory of local businesses that regularly donate to charity or that have mission-focused hiring practices, such as hiring homeless military veterans or people living with autism. Through the #ShoCo Shopper program, shoppers can track the positive impact of their purchases. Similarly, #ShoCo member businesses can track their ShoCo-generated sales.

Small businesses have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in response, many Chicagoans have been making it a point to support local businesses. Shop Community goes one step beyond Shop Local to encourage intentionally shopping with local businesses that support local charities and causes.

ShoCo – which is launching just in time for the holiday shopping season – hopes to turn Chicago into the birthplace of the Shop Community movement, and then expand to cities across the country.

"Our vision is to turn shopping into a major source of funding for Chicago charities and causes," said ShoCo Chicago co-founder Carina Daniels. "ShoCo is designed to create an easy way for businesses and residents to work together to promote justice, equity, and sustainability."

Yesterday, ShoCo Chicago held a "ShoCo Chicago Day" launch event and press conference at Industrious – Willis Tower. Press conference speakers included BACP Acting Commissioner Kenneth J. Meyer; BACP Chief Small Business Officer Kenya Merritt; ShoCo Co-founders Carina Daniels and Natalie Pawelski; ShoCo member business owners Dana Todd Pope, Alvin Yu, and Walter Mendenhall; Betsy's Blankets Founder and Executive Director Haley Ebeling; and Eisengard AI CEO Anoop Menon.

Industrious featured food and coffee from ShoCo member businesses throughout the day. Other member businesses participated in a ShoCo Member Business Showcase.

ShoCo member business WE EVENTS helped to organize the event and donated a portion of its event-planning fees to Betsy's Blankets.

Member Businesses by Neighborhood

Back of the Yards

Star Farm Chicago

Bronzeville

Bronzeville Winery

Male Mogul Initiative

Southside Grinds

Stoviink Creatives

The Work Spot

Bridgeport

The Healing Academy

Dionne Victoria Studios

Bucktown

Grace + Ivory

Englewood

Southside Blooms

Lincoln Park

Salon Edda

Logan Square

Monarch Thrift Shop

Slow Made

WE Events

North Center

Blue Sky Bakery

Ravenswood

Bon Femmes

Washington Heights

Cakewalk Chicago

West Loop

It's Oksana

West Woodlawn

Blacks in Green

Wicker Park

Chicago Plants

Wicker Gardens

Online, Pop-Ups and/or Markets

Annie Frances Style Consulting

Candle Tit

CardShark

Exhale Safe

Fearlessly Hue

Fly Little Bird

Fyusion Dining

LMH Experiences

Meliora Cleaning Products

Nico's Organics

Pigment Intl

Pittie Clothing Co.

Pup Pawnaderia

Rags of Honor

Unique Sweets

Veteran Roasters

YASOU skin care

Zefiro

