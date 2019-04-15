Nearly 5,000 People Descend on Rotterdam to Attend Mendix World; Largest Global Event Ever Devoted to Low-Code, the Technology Driving Next-Gen Business Innovation

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MENDIX WORLD – Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code for the enterprise, kicks off Mendix World 2019 today at Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands. Nearly 5,000 people representing more than 30 countries and 1,100 companies have come together for the next three days to celebrate low-code's power to upend the traditional world of software and application development and advance innovation and digitalization across every enterprise.

The largest global event ever devoted to low-code technology, Mendix World 2019 celebrates the next frontier of software development and empowers a broad spectrum of experts across the enterprise, regardless of their technical background, to embrace application and software development to reinvent their business and better serve their customers. Attendees will experience a new-found inspiration to think creatively and solve even the most complex business problems using the next generation of the Mendix low-code software development platform.

Monday is "Pre-conference Day" when Mendix will highlight the achievements of more than 150 organizational partners and 36 corporate sponsors, with a special award ceremony recognizing the best Mendix low-code projects in a variety of categories, including Most Innovative Solution, Delivery Excellence, Research & Development, Enablement, Fast Track, and Partner of the Year. Premiere sponsors of Mendix World 2019 include Siemens, SAP, and Accenture.

In addition, some of the exciting activities that attendees can expect at Mendix World 2019:

Announcements regarding major enhancements to Mendix's leading low-code platform that will again revolutionize the way enterprise businesses undertake their digital innovation agendas and advance their data-driven initiatives

Learning tracks focused on cutting-edge strategic technology trends to help attendees leverage the full potential of Mendix

Customer panels featuring innovative case studies and digital transformation "best practices" from organizations such as Erie Insurance, Canada Post, PostNL, and more

Access to hands-on Mendix platform training, certification, and demos

The MxHacks 24-hour low-code hackathon for attendees to put their skills and knowledge to the test

Inaugural Impact Awards that celebrate the many successes of customers who have built innovative, custom solutions using low-code that solve business challenges and reposition their organizations for competitive advantage

Partner Day, featuring welcoming remarks by CEO, Derek Roos, and CTO, Johan den Haan, will conclude with a Partners Award Ceremony, showcasing how Mendix is continuing to invest, grow, and improve its support for the ecosystem of partners

Keynote addresses by renowned explorer, Bear Grylls, and renowned author, columnist, and digital futurist, Andreas Ekström

"We are thrilled to welcome our customers, prospects, Mendix partners, and everyone else to Mendix World 2019," said Derek Roos, Mendix founder and CEO. "IT leaders, developers, enterprise architects, business analysts and leaders, and many more from a variety of job functions have come together to learn, share, and experience how Mendix can bring tremendous value to enterprises around the world. We are excited to inspire everyone to innovate and reimagine the way they can leverage low-code software and application development to enhance their business, and achieve massive competitive advantage."

Platinum sponsors of Mendix World 2019 include AuraQ, Axians, Bizzomate, Capgemini, Conclusion, DutchM, EGALiT, Finaps, First Consulting, FlowFabric, Incentro, ITvisors, Magnus, Mansystems, Nokavision Software, Ordina Digital Services, Rond, TimeSeries, WebFlight. Gold sponsors of Mendix World 2019 include 21south, Appronto, Avaya, Avertra, BPM Company, CAPE Groep, EPI-USE, Intonovi, MxBlue, Objectivity, Omnix, Red Hat, and Trainee Factory.

To join the Mendix World conversation on Twitter use #MxWorld2019. For more information about Mendix, visit www.mendix.com .

About Mendix

Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in low-code for the enterprise, is transforming the world of legacy software and application development by bringing business and IT teams together to rapidly and collaboratively build robust and modern applications for the enterprise. The Mendix application development platform directly addresses the tremendous worldwide software developer talent gap, and involves business and IT at the very start and throughout the entire application building and deployment process. Recognized as a "Leader" by top analysts, including Gartner and Forrester , Mendix helps customers digitally transform their organizations and industries by building, managing, and improving apps at unprecedented speed and scale. More than 4,000 forward-thinking enterprises use the Mendix platform to build business applications that delight customers and improve operational efficiency. Join the Mendix community on LinkedIn and Twitter . Start building apps for free at signup.mendix.com .

