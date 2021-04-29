Nearly 75% of Health Systems Report Active Technology Deployments in Revenue Cycle Operations During Pandemic

The survey was commissioned by AKASA and conducted through the Healthcare Financial Management Association's (HFMA) Pulse Survey program. The survey was fielded between December 17, 2020 and Feb 5, 2021 among more than 350 chief financial officers and revenue cycle leaders at hospitals and health systems across the United States.

Traditional approaches to deploying automation or other technology tools typically require consultants to shadow employees to document workflows and processes. Social distancing requirements significantly limited the ability to shadow staff. As a result, implementation timelines slowed or projects were paused altogether. Revenue cycle leaders are prioritizing the ability of technology partners to deploy their solutions rapidly and remotely.

"The pandemic served as a forcing function for many organizations that may have been hesitant to deploy technology solutions using remote processes in the past. In this regard, healthcare executives have demonstrated strong leadership and the ability to adapt in uncertain times," said Varun Ganapathi, PhD, co-founder and chief technology officer of AKASA. "Remote deployments are often more efficient and less disruptive with the right partners. At AKASA, we intentionally designed Unified Automation for remote deployments from inception to provide the most immediate value possible to our customers."

Survey respondents were asked, "Have social distancing or quarantine requirements related to COVID-19 caused a delay or postponement of the deployment of any technology solutions or other projects in your revenue cycle operations?"

Yes, our projects have been delayed. Social distancing and/or quarantine requirements have limited our ability to accommodate required on-site consultants and knowledge transfer. 36.1%



No, we have used fully remote deployment processes to keep our projects on schedule. Our solution providers were able to deploy their solutions without the need for onsite shadowing and knowledge transfer. 38.7%



No, we had no active deployments at the time social distancing or quarantine has been required. 25.2%

Organizations that experienced delays were then asked, "For how long have projects been delayed?"

Less than 3 months 12.1% 3-6 months 34.3% Longer than 6 months 53.6%

