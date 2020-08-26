Nearly 86% of Homeowners Say They Are Prepared for Hurricane Season, but Covid-19 Brings New Challenges According to ValuePenguin.com Study
About 1 in 3 homeowners hasn't made any preparations at all for hurricane season.
Aug 26, 2020, 13:34 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane Laura is barreling towards the U.S. Gulf Coast as a category 4 hurricane, but many homeowners in its path say they are ready. Although Texas and Louisiana will see the brunt of the storm, other states may be affected by hurricane damage. Do homeowners know how much coverage they need to survive hurricane season?
With the season only beginning, ValuePenguin conducted a survey on hurricane preparedness and found that 86% of homeowners in hurricane-prone areas say they are prepared.
Key findings:
- While 86% of homeowners in high-risk states feel prepared for hurricane season, one in three hasn't actually made any preparations.
- Forty-five percent of homeowners in hurricane-prone states have no idea how much hurricane-related insurance coverage they need to be fully protected, and many severely underestimate the costs of a hurricane- or flood-related repairs.
- While many homeowners in high-risk areas believe they'll face flooding from hurricanes this year, just over a third falsely believe they're covered under their homeowner's insurance policy. Similarly, 29% of renters in such areas also believe their renters insurance policy protects them from flooding.
- Nearly half of all Americans said the coronavirus pandemic has introduced new worries this hurricane season, especially covering the cost of repairs amid lost income, how potential damage would impact their stay-at-home situation, and maintaining social distance at a hurricane shelter.
- Of the people who have already experienced a hurricane this year, 73% have had wages affected by COVID-19, either through layoffs, furloughs or reduced pay.
View full report: Hurricane Preparedness Survey
