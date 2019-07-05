Nearly 900 At USA Masters Track Championships In Ames To Include World And Country's Best At Iowa State University July 11-14

AMES. Iowa, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The USATF Masters Outdoor Track & Field Championships are set for Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa Thursday through Sunday, July 11-14. Many of the world's best athletes are among the almost 900 who will be competing in Ames. Participants include Olympians, world record holders, national champions - and perhaps your neighbor. There will be 37 Masters Athletes from Iowa, 14 from the Ames-Des Moines area.

Iowa Masters include Kay Glynn, 66, from Hastings, IA, and Gary Patton, 73, of Rocky Rapids, IA. Glynn is a returning national champion and American record holder in the pole vault and Patton is a 2017 USATF Masters Hall of Fame inductee and current world record holder in the M70 mile in 5.29.8. All 37 Iowans entered including sixteen noted from the Ames-Des Moines area may be found at this link: https://tinyurl.com/y5bf9566

Among the stars at the meet are 116 returning (reigning) outdoor USATF National champions. 92 participants in the recent Indoor World Masters Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, where Team USATF Masters won 62 gold medals, finishing 2nd on the medal table.

Oldest competitors are 101 year-old Orville Rogers of Dallas, TX, and 96 year-old Roy Englert of Springfield, VA. Both set age group world records over the past year. Rogers will be the oldest man ever to compete at a USATF Masters national outdoor championship and says at Ames he is seeking a 100+ (officially 100-104) world age mark in the 800 meters– no one else has completed it.

Three World Masters Athletes of the Year will compete: Charles Allie, M71, Pittsburgh PA, (2018), Bob Lida, M82, Wichita, KS (2017), and Rita Hanscom, W65, San Diego, CA, (2009). In addition other world-leading athletes participating include: Derek Pye, M51, Lakewood CA; Neringa Jakstiene, W55, Memphis, TN; Carol Finsrud, W62, Lockhart, TX; former Olympian and world record holder in the triple jump Willie Banks, M63, San Diego, CA; Ralph Fruguglietti, M64, Bakersfield, CA; Quenton (Doug) Torbert, M67, Redlands, CA; Damien Leake, M68, Van Nuys, CA; Myrle Mensey, W70, St. Louis, MO; Kathy Bergen, W79, La Canada, CA; and Flo Meiler, W85, Shelburne, VT.

Additional Information:

Detailed schedule at: https://usatf.org/usatf/files/c9/c94eeed1-042e-4ebf-82a7-b6137042e8aa.pdf

Overall meet information at: http://www.usatf.org/Events---Calendar/2019/USATF-Masters-Outdoor-Championships.aspx

Many Stats and Athletes by city and state, with names and events are at: http://tinyurl.com/y2u2z39p

Media: Media credential application: https://tinyurl.com/y6f7a5we

**All athletes are subject to drug testing by the United States Anti-Doping Agency

(Source: USATF Masters Communications Committee)

NCCWMA World Masters Regional Championship (WMA): Over 500 USATF Masters Athletes are going on to compete in the North, Central America and Caribbean Regional Outdoor Championships in Toronto, Canada, July 18-21, 2019. Cheer on #TeamUSATF and follow the results on our social media accounts. More info at https://nccwma2019.com/

About USATF Masters:

USA Track & Field (USATF) is the national governing body for track and field, long-distance running and race walking in the United States. USATF Masters encompasses its over-30 division whose competitors exemplify lifelong fitness and competition. Visit the USATF website for more information at www.usatf.org.

Social Media Links:

https://www.facebook.com/usatfmasterstrack/

https://twitter.com/USAMastersTrack

http://Instagram.com/usatfmasters/

Media Contacts:

Robert Weiner, MTF Championships Media Director weinerpublic@comcast.net ;

202-306-1200, 202-329-1700

S. L. Triolo, MTF Communications mtfcommchair@gmail.com 240-238-8226

SOURCE USATF Masters Communications Committee and Robert Weiner Associates

Related Links

http://www.usatf.org

