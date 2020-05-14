Nearly Half of Employees Now Working from Home Want to Stay Remote, Study Finds

CHICAGO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, the privilege of working from home has been largely reserved for elite, white-collar workers. In a matter of weeks, the COVID-19 crisis has forced millions more American workers into remote work, and a recent survey finds that many prefer keeping that arrangement.

Forty-eight percent of employees working from home now say they'd like to continue working from home, according to a new employee survey from The Grossman Group, a Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy.

Forty-eight percent of employees working from home now say they’d like to continue working from home, according to a new employee survey from The Grossman Group

Clearly, employee work preferences still differ and working from home is not for everyone -- either because employees simply cannot do their jobs remotely or would prefer not to. Still, the survey findings are a clear signal to employers that employee preferences are rapidly evolving and that it's time to rethink traditional ways of working, says David Grossman, founder and CEO of The Grossman Group.

"A great deal has changed in employees' work lives in a short time, and if we want them to be engaged and productive, we're going to have to be willing to meet them where they are as much as possible," Grossman says. "Many employees have gotten a taste of working from home for the first time, and they like it. Others can't wait to get back to the office. We encourage employers to help their people work wherever they can be at their best, to the extent that's possible. That's a 'win-win' for companies and their people."

Curious about the employee perspective, the agency examined the preferences of different employee groups for when the pandemic subsides and offices re-open. Overall, the employees surveyed who are working from home had high marks for their employers' response to the pandemic. This may have helped build their confidence in a remote working situation for the long-term.

Key findings from the employees working from home:

78% agreed their company leadership has lived up to the values of their organization during this time

90% said their trust in their organization increased or stayed the same

88% said their satisfaction with their organization as an employer increased or stayed the same

80% agreed that their direct supervisor is communicating the information they need to do their jobs during the pandemic

The Grossman Group conducted the online survey of 841 current U.S. employees across a variety of sectors from April 27 to May 1, 2020. Raw data were weighted by five variables (age, sex, geographic region, race and education) to ensure a reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. population, based on U.S. Census data. The margin of error for the data is +/- 3.4 percentage points.

The Grossman Group helps organizations communicate more strategically to navigate periods of uncertainty, maximize the upside of change, accelerate leader impact and improve employee engagement. The agency initiated the study after seeing growing client interest in new ways of working during the pandemic and beyond. Many employers were surprised by how quickly employees adjusted in the early days of COVID-19, which prompted questions about employee preferences and whether remote working options should expand.

Some employers may find the growing interest in remote working difficult to accept, as it represents a large shift from the norm of only a couple months ago. Prior to COVID-19, only 7 percent of U.S. private sector workers had access to a "flexible workplace" benefit, or telework, according to a prominent study of the U.S. Workforce ─ the 2019 National Compensation Survey (NCS) from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many of those teleworkers were managers or other white-collar professionals.

Thinking outside the box to identify new working arrangements that could be mutually beneficial to both the employer and employee is critical today, Grossman says. During the pandemic, even employers who traditionally expected employees to be in the office most of the time learned just how capable and resourceful employees can be, no matter where they are, he says.

Further, many studies have shown that employees who work from home are at least as productive or more productive than those in the office. A frequently cited 2015 study by Stanford economist Nicholas Bloom reported many benefits from working from home, including higher productivity and a lower attrition rate. However, that prominent study produced cautionary findings, as well. Bloom found that many employees in the company he studied later changed their mind about wanting to work from home 100 percent of the time, as they felt too isolated. This led Bloom to recommend working from home a few days a week rather than constantly.

This type of research supports Grossman's own experience.

"Many employees will be productive no matter where they are," Grossman says. "A one-size-fits-all approach is not the wave of the future. More flexibility adds value to the employee experience, builds engagement, and brings results."

To download key findings from this survey, visit: https://www.yourthoughtpartner.com/coronavirus-work-from-home-employee-survey

About The Grossman Group

The Grossman Group is an award-winning Chicago-based communications consultancy focusing on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communication. A certified diversity supplier, The Grossman Group works closely with Fortune 500 companies and other organizations including Amazon, Astellas, Hillrom, Lockheed Martin, McDonald's, Sage Therapeutics and Tecomet, among others.

About David Grossman

A leading consultant, speaker and author, David Grossman ABC, APR, Fellow PRSA, CSP is one of America's foremost authorities on communication and leadership inside organizations. He is Founder and CEO of The Grossman Group, an award-winning Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy that focuses on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communications for Fortune 500 clients. A frequent media source, David provides expert commentary and analysis on employee and leadership issues. He's been featured on "NBC Nightly News," WSJ.com, Today.com, in the Chicago Tribune, LA Times, and CBS MoneyWatch, among others. His latest book "No Cape Needed: The Simplest, Smartest, Fastest Steps To Improve How You Communicate By Leaps and Bounds" recently won the Pinnacle Book Award for the "Best in Business" category and the Beverly Hills International Book Award's President's award.

Contact:

Jennifer Hirsch

The Grossman Group

312.934.3276

[email protected]

SOURCE The Grossman Group