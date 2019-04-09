Nearly Two-Thirds of Americans Will be Making and/or Eating Deviled Eggs this Easter

According to a new online survey 1 , commissioned by McCormick, nearly 61 percent of Americans plan to make and/or eat deviled eggs this Easter. While 45 percent of consumers will enjoy the classic recipe, with mustard and paprika as go-to flavors, many are "eggs-perimenting" with different ingredients. The survey uncovered an affinity for bacon (46 percent), as well as a preference for avocado and crab meat (each 28 percent).

"We know that deviled eggs are an Easter favorite, and wanted to inspire everyone to try something new. They had flavors in mind, so we challenged regional chefs to develop recipes that would help Americans get their ideas to the table," said Kevan Vetter, McCormick Executive Chef.

The percentages reflect consumers' interest in trying these flavors, along with the new deviled egg recipes and the chefs who created them:

Pimento Cheese Deviled Eggs , is a southern-inspired recipe (36 percent) from chef Hugh Acheson , Atlanta .

, is a southern-inspired recipe (36 percent) from chef , . Midwestern Smoked Trout Deviled Eggs , is a seafood-inspired recipe (30 percent) from chef Gavin Kaysen , Minneapolis .

, is a seafood-inspired recipe (30 percent) from chef , . Fiery Bacon Deviled Eggs , is a spicy-inspired recipe (29 percent) from chef Alex Guarnaschelli , New York City .

, is a spicy-inspired recipe (29 percent) from chef , . Creamy Jalapeño Deviled Eggs , is a Mexican/Latin-inspired recipe (26 percent) from chef Rick Bayless , Chicago .

, is a Mexican/Latin-inspired recipe (26 percent) from chef , . Pickled Onion Deviled Eggs, is a pickled-inspired recipe (21 percent) from chef Timothy Hollingsworth , Los Angeles .

1The survey was fielded online through Survata on behalf of McCormick. The research consisted of an online quantitative survey of 600 respondents. The overall sample reflects national representation on key demographic measures according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With $5.3 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

