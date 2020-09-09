NearU HVAC Services acquires Hagan Heating and Air, a 33-year-old leading local brand in Anderson, SC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU HVAC Services today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Hagan Heating and Air, in Anderson, SC. This marks NearU's fourth acquisition in six months. Under NearU's ownership, Hagan will strategically join forces with Carolina Heating Services, another market-leading NearU company that is based in nearby Greenville, SC. Paul Hagan, the Founder of Hagan Heating and Air, will continue to lead the company's customer service efforts.

"Hagan Heating and Air has loyally served thousands of customers over the last three decades. Their local brand is associated with premium and honest customer service. We look forward to building on this reputation by providing more bandwidth and expertise to the talented Hagan team. Our portfolio in Upstate South Carolina now boasts two strong and strategically-combined local brands: Carolina Heating Services in Greenville and Hagan Heating and Air in Anderson. We welcome the customers and employees of Hagan Heating and Air to the rapidly growing NearU family," said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU's Founder, Chairman and CEO.

"At Hagan, we have worked hard and honestly to always do right by our customers and employees. We chose to transition our brand to NearU because of our confidence in NearU's vision for the HVAC industry. The NearU team delivered a fair value to our shareholders and a clear plan to add more value to our customers and employees. I am confident that our customer and employee experience will further flourish under NearU's ownership. I am committed to partnering in that endeavor in my new role as a NearU team member," said Paul Hagan, the Founder of Hagan Heating and Air.

"I am excited to see the Carolina Heating Services brand grow with the acquisition of Hagan Heating and Air. Paul Hagan and his team exemplify what HVAC contracting is all about: customer service and quality workmanship. NearU has a bright future ahead, and I am dedicated to supporting their team in its continued growth in the Carolinas," said Scott Kelly, the Founder of Carolina Heating Services, a NearU company.

About NearU:

NearU is a technician and customer-centric provider of residential and light commercial HVAC services. The company is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and by acquiring or partnering with leading HVAC contractors. www.NearU.Services

About Hagan Heating and Air:

Hagan Heating and Air, an Anderson, SC-based company, provides recurring maintenance, repair, and installation services for HVAC equipment. The Company was founded in 1987 and became a part of NearU HVAC Services in September 2020. https://haganair.com/

For More Information, Contact :

Ashish Achlerkar

NearU Founder and CEO

(704) 604-1574

[email protected]

SOURCE NearU

Related Links

nearu.services

