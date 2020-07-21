NearU HVAC Services doubles customer service capabilities in eastern North Carolina with the acquisition of Bass Air Conditioning.

"Bass Air Conditioning is an iconic brand with nearly seven decades providing superior customer service in eastern North Carolina. Notably, the company's in-house training facilities will serve as a foundation to grow NearU's comprehensive training school in the Fayetteville market. In concert with our existing team at Mark-Air Air Conditioning & Heating, also based in Fayetteville, we look forward to significantly expanding the reach of our customer services and the career opportunities of our team members within each company. NearU is committed to taking the incredible legacy of Bass to greater heights and we welcome the customers and employees of Bass to the rapidly growing NearU family," said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU's Founder and CEO.

"Bass Air Conditioning was started by my parents almost seventy years ago. The Company has thrived and has been a market leader for many decades, primarily driven by our incredibly talented and committed team of people. I am highly confident that the NearU team will take excellent care of our customers, invest in career opportunities for our employees and preserve the legacy of the company that bears our family's name. The NearU team fulfilled their promise to deliver a highly confidential and efficient transaction at a fair value for our shareholders. Their approach is honest and straightforward, and they remained steadfast in their commitment to the agreed-upon deal terms despite the global pandemic and uncertain macroeconomic circumstances." said Allan Bass, the President of Bass Air Conditioning.

Under NearU's ownership, the Bass team will continue to operate under the reputed local brand of Bass Air Conditioning. NearU's operations team has a well-defined value creation plan for Bass and is guided by industry veterans. Ruth King, a member of NearU's advisory board and nationally recognized HVAC expert, remarked, "The Bass team has done an incredible job over the company's long history and I am very bullish about the potential to continue to enhance the customer and employee experiences at the company."

NearU is a technician- and customer-centric provider of residential and light commercial HVAC services. The company is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and by acquiring or partnering with leading HVAC contractors, initially throughout the southeastern U.S.

Bass Air Conditioning Company, a Fayetteville, NC-based company, provides recurring maintenance, repair, and installation services for HVAC equipment. The Company was formed in 1952 and became a part of NearU HVAC Services in July 2020.

