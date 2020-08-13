NearU HVAC Services names experienced finance executive Kelly Hill as Vice President of Finance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU, a leading Southeastern residential and light commercial HVAC services company, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of finance executive Kelly Hill as Vice President of Finance. Hill is charged with implementing NearU's finance infrastructure across the company's rapidly growing footprint.

"Kelly brings an admirable balance of finance acumen and leadership skills to NearU. She has a proven track record in overseeing the financial health and effectiveness of high growth companies with a broad geographic footprint. Customer and employee experience are NearU's top priority, and the effectiveness of our finance infrastructure will enhance our ability to deliver on that. Kelly's proven ability to mentor diverse teams while respecting a collaborative and employee-centric culture aligns very well with NearU's core values. We could not be more thrilled to welcome Kelly to the NearU executive team.," said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU Founder and CEO.

"I am excited to join NearU's growing leadership team. I am committed to collaborating with the talented NearU team and contributing to NearU's mission to be the preferred service provider, preferred employer, and preferred buyer in its target markets. I look forward to leading NearU's financial operations and reporting as it matures to such an exciting stage of growth as a change leader in the HVAC industry." said Hill.

Prior to joining NearU, Kelly spent 17 years in public accounting with Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP where she served as audit partner with a primary focus on the asset management and privately held manufacturing and distribution industries. Kelly is a certified public accountant and is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where she earned both a BS and MS in Accounting.

