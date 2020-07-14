NearU HVAC Services names HVAC industry executive Dietrich McCall as Vice President of Operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU, a leading Southeastern residential and light commercial HVAC services company, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of industry operator Dietrich McCall as Vice President of Operations. McCall is charged with implementing NearU's customer service and operations platform across the company's growing footprint.

"We could not be more thrilled to welcome Dietrich to the NearU executive team. NearU's vision is to be the preferred service provider in our markets, and Dietrich's core values embody that principle well. His years of operating experience in the HVAC industry combined with a collaborative leadership style will ensure our employees and customers receive top-notch operations leadership and experience," said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU Founder and CEO.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to work with NearU to bring a higher level of service to the HVAC industry. I was attracted to NearU's core values of being the preferred service provider, employer, and vendor partner. These values are in direct alignment with my beliefs, and something I have seen missing in the HVAC industry. We have a tremendous opportunity to change the industry status quo and I am truly looking forward to helping deliver NearU's promise to its customers and employees," said McCall.

Prior to joining NearU, Dietrich spent nearly twenty years in the HVAC industry and has held leadership positions across various functional areas including operations and sales. Most recently, Dietrich held a regional sales leadership position at Daikin, the world's largest HVAC manufacturer. In a prior role, he had management responsibility of several branches at ARS/Rescue Rooter, one of the largest nationwide HVAC contractors. Dietrich received his bachelor's degree in Economics from The University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill and his MBA from The University of North Carolina – Wilmington. He and his wife Jennifer have two sons and live in North Carolina.

About NearU:

NearU is a technician- and customer-centric provider of residential and light commercial HVAC services. The company is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and by acquiring or partnering with leading HVAC contractors initially in the Southeastern US. NearU is rapidly growing and has tripled its workforce and established a multi-state footprint in the first six months since inauguration. www.NearU.Services

For More Information, Contact :

Ashish Achlerkar

NearU Founder and CEO

(215) 341-7561

[email protected]

SOURCE NearU

Related Links

nearu.services

