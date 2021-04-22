NearU Services Acquires Durham-based, Happy Home Services, Enhancing Customer Service And Plumbing Capabilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform in the Southeast, today announced the acquisition of Happy Home Services ("Happy Home" or "Company"), a well-established HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services provider in Durham, North Carolina. A trusted market leader since 1955, Happy Home will further bolster NearU's customer service capabilities and extend its portfolio of services into the plumbing segment.



NearU's Founder and CEO, Ashish Achlerkar, said, "Happy Home has been a proven leader in the Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill markets for over 65 years. The Company has an established track record in serving thousands of residential customers for their home service needs, including providing them valuable annual maintenance services with unmatched customer service. Lane has inspired a team of very talented associates at Happy Home who serve their customers through top-notch tradesmanship. We warmly welcome the customers and employees of Happy Home to the rapidly growing NearU family. NearU is well on its path to realize its vision for the industry, and Happy Home will be a key milestone in our wonderful journey."



"At Happy Home, our team has worked incredibly hard to build a top local brand in the Triangle market. Time had come to help graduate the Company to the next chapter of its growth. The future of Happy Home's employees and customers has been my highest priority as I thought through a logical transition. I chose NearU because I was most impressed by NearU's people-centric approach and their proven track record on this topic. They laid out a clearly defined plan for our employees and went above and beyond to ensure everyone was better off. Their integrity and honesty during the process was obvious and they did exactly what they said they were going to do. The transition to NearU will allow for our brand to continue servicing our customers the right way and provide our employees with the best opportunity to flourish. I am a big champion of NearU's unique vision for the industry," said Lane Riley, President & Owner of Happy Home.



Under NearU's ownership, the Happy Home team will continue to operate under the reputed local brand of Happy Home Services. The Company will go on serving customers under the existing management team led by General Manager, Bobby Haynes. NearU's operations, finance and marketing teams have a well-defined value creation plan for Happy Home, its employees, and its customers.



NearU continues to be well capitalized and is actively seeking other long-standing, highly reputable brands to join the growing NearU family.



About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About Happy Home Services:

Located in Durham, NC, Happy Homes Services has been a market leader in the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services since 1955. Servicing the greater Triangle area, Happy Homes has been the HVAC company of choice for thousands of North Carolina households for the past 65 years. More information is available at www.HappyHomeHeatingandCooling.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Ashish Achlerkar

NearU Founder and CEO

(215) 341-7561

[email protected]

SOURCE NearU

Related Links

nearu.services

