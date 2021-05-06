NearU Services acquires Mountain Air Mechanical Contractors in Asheville bolstering statewide service capabilities in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform in the Southeast, today announced the acquisition of Mountain Air Mechanical Contractors ("Mountain Air" or "Company"), a well-established home services provider in Asheville, North Carolina. A trusted market leader since 1996, Mountain Air will further bolster NearU's customer service capabilities and extend its portfolio of services to western North Carolina.

NearU's Founder and CEO, Ashish Achlerkar, said, "Mountain Air has been a proven leader in the Asheville and western North Carolina markets for over 25 years. The Company's focus on delivering the best home service in the region is very aligned with NearU's mission. Carol and John Graham have built a great culture, taken great care of their team and loyally served a large customer base. NearU is committed to further building upon this great foundation at Mountain Air. NearU will deliver lasting impact through empowering the Mountain Air team and leveraging our process-driven, technology-enabled execution approach."

"At Mountain Air, our guiding principles of service, relationships and trust have allowed us to build one of the top local service providers in western North Carolina. The Company has thrived and has been a market leader since 1996 because of our incredibly talented and committed team. We are highly confident that the NearU team will take excellent care of our customers, invest in career opportunities for our employees, and take the legacy of Mountain Air to greater heights. We chose NearU as our preferred transition partner due to their team's integrity and thoroughness of their vision. NearU's approach is fair, unique, and exactly what the industry needs. We could not be more excited for the future of Mountain Air and our very talented team as they join the NearU family," said Carol and John Graham, Co-Owners of Mountain Air.

NearU Board Member and an HVAC industry veteran Doug Wilson said, "I have known the Mountain Air local brand from a long time, and John and Carol have truly built an outstanding business. I am confident that NearU will take great care of the Company's customers and employees to take John and Carol's legacy to greater heights."

Under NearU's ownership, the Mountain Air team will continue to operate under the reputed local brand of Mountain Air Mechanical Contractors. The Company will go on serving customers under the existing management team led by Brian McDonald, Ronald Hathcock and Dan Groves. NearU's operations, finance, and marketing teams have a well-defined value creation plan for Mountain Air, its employees, and its customers.

NearU continues to be well capitalized and is actively seeking other long-standing, highly reputable brands to join the rapidly growing NearU family.

About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About Mountain Air Mechanical Contractors:

Mountain Air is a leader in the heating and air conditioning services in Asheville, Arden, Hendersonville, Brevard, Weaverville, Fletcher, and the surrounding communities of Western NC. Established in 1996, Mountain Air has serviced thousands of residential and light commercial customers for their home services needs. More information is available at www.MountainAirMechanical.com.

