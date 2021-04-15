NearU Services continues strong momentum in North Carolina through the acquisition of Carolina Air, a premier home services brand in the broader Raleigh-Durham market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform in the Southeast, today announced the acquisition of Carolina Air, Inc. Heating & Cooling ("Carolina Air" or "Company"), a top-rated HVAC contractor in Pinehurst, North Carolina. This acquisition broadens NearU's presence and establishes a strong local foothold in the Triangle and Sandhills regions of North Carolina.

NearU's Founder and CEO, Ashish Achlerkar, said, "Carolina Air has been a proven leader in the Triangle and Sandhills markets for over three decades. The Company has an established track record in serving thousands of residential and light commercial customers for their HVAC service needs, including providing them valuable annual maintenance services. Gary and his team have done an outstanding job establishing Carolina Air as the preferred service provider in the Pinehurst market, and NearU is committed to take that legacy to greater heights. NearU's portfolio in North Carolina now extends to the Triangle, continuing our strong growth within the Carolinas. We warmly welcome the customers and very talented employees of Carolina Air to the rapidly growing NearU family. Our goal is to provide each employee the opportunities to grow and work in an environment and culture that is best in class."

"I have completed nearly three decades in the trades, and always prioritized employees and customers ahead of everything else. While I had several opportunities to consider when choosing a transition partner, I wanted to be very selective and choose a home services platform that is perfectly aligned with that focus. I am very confident that NearU is that partner, and they will take great care of our customers and employees. While the nuances of the transition process were outside of my area of expertise, the NearU team held my hand to completion. Their approach is fair, transparent, and efficient. I endorse NearU's vision for the industry and will remain its champion as they transform customer and employee experience for the better," said Gary Bullard, Founder of Carolina Air.

Under NearU's ownership, the Carolina Air team will continue to operate under the reputed local brand of Carolina Air, Inc. Heating & Cooling. The Company will go on serving customers under the existing management team led by General Manager, Sean Jordan. NearU's operations and marketing teams have a well-defined value creation plan for Carolina Air, its employees, and its customers.

NearU is well capitalized and is actively seeking other long-standing, highly reputable brands to join the growing NearU family.

About NearU:

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

About Carolina Air, Inc. Heating & Cooling:

Carolina Air, Inc. Heating & Cooling has been professionally servicing and repairing heating and cooling systems throughout Moore and surrounding counties. The Company was formed in 1999 and recently became a part of NearU HVAC Services. More information is available at www.CarolinaAir.com.

