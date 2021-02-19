NEAT Expands Application to Olfactory and Degustation Sensory Diagnostics

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christine Crnek, spokeswoman for Arsilica, Inc, and co-inventor of the NEAT glass today announced expanded availability of NEAT, the Official Spirits Judging Glass, as a laboratory diagnostic vessel. Ms. Crnek said "Over the past eight years we have seen NEAT used as a sensory diagnostic tool and a customer sampling tool for olfactory quality checking of distilled aroma infusions, olive oils, wines, beers, perfumes, colognes and essences, and various seasonings, sauces and spices, as well as scented household cleaning and personal hygiene products. Its unique ability to display subtle aromas by molecular weight makes NEAT the perfect diagnostic tool for evaluating all aroma emission products, especially those mixed with ethanol and polypropylene glycol to enhance aromatic sampling. Ethanol and polypropylene glycol hide subtle aromas, and NEAT disperses these media away from the sampling area unmasking true aromas.. Studies performed by Sensation Research in Ohio in recent months compared NEAT to other commonly used vessels validating NEAT's superior effectiveness as a diagnostic vessel. Science built a better glass."

Made from European crystalline, NEAT-SD32 withstands steam sterilization autoclaves up to 1600 C with air quenching. Disposable sanitary paper caps or glass slip covers (80mm diameter) are used to keep aromas isolated when not sampling.

The vessels are available in a shippable case of 32, priced at $315 per case, standard ground shipping within continental USA included, and are ideal for research labs, universities, food and beverage diagnostic laboratories, olfactory sensory training (replacing sniff sticks) and all other olfactory or degustation studies. For more information, visit Sensory Lab Diagnostics Glass and the QR codes for MDPI Technical Journal Report and Sensory Research studies.

NEAT is the Official Spirits Judging Glass of over 30 international events annually, and over 133,000 spirits have been judged in NEAT with over 35,000 medals awarded for quality.

