NEAT Method To Introduce Retail Collection Of Home Organizing Products

NEAT Method's first collection, the Kitchen and Pantry Collection, features expertly designed solutions that combine functionality and beauty perfectly suited for the home. The collection includes a range of baskets, bins, drawer dividers, canisters, labels, turntables, and risers, in a variety of colors, finishes, and durable natural materials, from sustainable acacia wood, to powder coated metals that hold up to everyday use.

"Over more than ten years we have spent countless hours organizing thousands of homes, and almost as much time searching for the right products and tools to get the job done, more often than not coming up empty handed and improvising because what we really needed simply did not exist," said Ashley Murphy and Marissa Hagmeyer, Co-Founders of NEAT Method. "Understanding there has been a clear void in the marketplace, we set out to create a product collection inspired by our unique system of organizing. Starting with the kitchen, we have made it easy for anyone to implement our systems in their own home and organize like a NEAT pro, with efficiency, quality and style always at the forefront of every design."

"Since our acquisition of NEAT Method in late 2017, our vision has been to support in significantly scaling the franchise operations of the business and to support in developing a beautiful, unique line of products for NEAT to offer directly to their franchisees and consumers." stated Scott Felsenthal, Whitmor's Executive Vice President. "With the launch of this initial product line, the largest luxury home organizing service provider has officially become a multi-dimensional business and we are excited about what's ahead."

The brand's second product collection is slated to launch in September, with subsequent launches to include solutions for the closet, bathroom, and beyond.

About NEAT Method:

NEAT Method was founded in 2010 in San Francisco to bring a fresh new face to the organizing industry. Acquired by Whitmor in 2017, NEAT focuses on creating effective and sustainable systems that transform a space from chaotic to composed. Their offering includes a signature lifestyle service uniquely personalized and designed to create luxurious, smartly appointed living spaces, via 67 franchise locations throughout North America, as well as a newly launched retail collection of essential home organizing products. As NEAT continues to grow, the core value of the company will remain – helping others live NEAT.

